Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble: A look at the stars of Byker Grove and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble: A look at the stars of Byker Grove and more

By Press Association
An early line-up of Byker Grove (Ben Curtis/PA)
An early line-up of Byker Grove (Ben Curtis/PA)

Declan Donnelly and Anthony McPartlin were not the only stars to come from teen drama Byker Grove.

The Geordie duo, who played Duncan (Donnelly) and PJ (McPartlin), were known for the phrase Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble which was later turned into a song that topped the charts.

They are set to become creative consultants of the reboot which will be called Byker and so far does not have a broadcaster attached.

As a new series based on the show has been announced, we take a look at the original BBC series and who was in it.

When did Byker Grove air?

The first episode of children’s drama was shown on November 8 1989 and came to an end after a total of 18 series in 2006.

Who made an appearance?

Charlie Hunnam starred as Jason Chuckle before having a break-out role in Russell T Davies drama Queer As Folk and rising to fame in US crime drama Sons Of Anarchy.

The 43-year-old actor has since been in Hollywood movies Pacific Rim, The Gentlemen and Papillon.

Soap actress Jill Halfpenny, who has been in EastEnders, Waterloo Road and Coronation Street; Casualty actress Chelsea Halfpenny; Emmerdale star Charlie Hardwick; Dancing On Ice star Donna Air and Hollyoaks star Andrew Hayden-Smith were also among those who had an entertainment career after the show ended.

Coronation Street and Loose Women star Denise Welch and the late Only Fools And Horses actor Roger Lloyd Pack also appeared in the series.

Where was it set?

The series was set in the Byker district of Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Who created the theme tune?

The Kane Gang made the memorable theme tune which featured electronic music and someone repeating Byker Grove.

The Lost City of Z UK Premiere – London
Charlie Hunnam (Matt Crossick/PA)

What happened on the show?

The first episode begins with Julie (Lucy Walsh), who has moved from London, and meets other young people at the club at Byker Grove.

The drama would go on to feature issues such as teenage sexuality, drug addiction, child abuse, teenage pregnancy, abortion, and racism.

The BBC said it became the first children’s drama to tackle the subject of homosexuality in 1995 when Noddy Fishwick kissed his close friend Gary Hendrix at the back of a cinema.

Why was it cancelled?

The BBC said at the time that CBBC was trying to focus “more tightly” on a younger age group.

Who is making the new series?

Sunderland-based entertainment company Fulwell 73 is behind James Corden series Mammals and 2021 film Cinderella, and Mitre Studios is Donnelly and McPartlin’s creative company.

More from Press and Journal

B8008 coastal road with double yellow lines.
Traffic restrictions added to popular coastal road between Morar and Arisaig
Three women standing together.
Friends raise incredible £40,000 in tribute to Aberdeenshire mum who died from cancer
Pam Dudek, chief executive of NHS Highland recognised the need to address issues at Raigmore. Image: NHS Highland.
NHS Highland boss recognises Raigmore Hospital's ageing facilities 'not sustainable' for future
Smart-looking Yew, Taxus Baccata.
Scott Smith: The mystical world of mycorrhizal fungi
The front entrance of Junior World childcare in Nairn
Junior World daycare in Nairn carries out big improvements following inspection
Alex Samuel is a Ross County player until the summer of 2025. Image: SNS
Jim Duffy: Alex Samuel can hit new heights after fresh Ross County deal
Findlay Leask.
Findlay Leask: Let's all pull together to save our hospitality sector
Steven Ross was sent back to prison after admitting two charges of assault and robbery. Image: DC Thomson.
Robber jailed for attacking helpless man with his own walking stick
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet members of the public in London (Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Scotland's own Independence Day can't come soon enough
Manager Barry Robson, Peter Leven and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson pushing Aberdeen hard in Portugal heat in bid to build 'front…