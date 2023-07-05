Love Islanders’ disbelief after ‘one of the most tense Casa Amor reunions ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Islanders’ disbelief after ‘one of the most tense Casa Amor reunions ever’

By Press Association
Love Islanders’ disbelief after ‘one of the most tense Casa Amor reunions ever’ (ITV/PA)
Love Islanders’ disbelief after ‘one of the most tense Casa Amor reunions ever’ (ITV/PA)

Love Islanders were left in disbelief following “one of the most tense Casa Amor reunions ever” on the ITV show.

Following a visit to the infamous spin-off villa, several couples were given the option to stick with their partner or recouple with another contestant.

Tensions rose after it was revealed that Ella Thomas had recoupled with footballer Ouzy See in Casa Amor, leaving her previous partner Tyrique Hyde single.

As Ella’s decision was revealed by the firepit, host Maya Jama asked her how she felt to see that Tyrique had stayed loyal.

“Kind of surprised, I thought he might miss the game,” Ella said.

Asked his thoughts, Tyrique replied: “I didn’t really expect it from her but I guess you were never mine, just my turn.

“Honestly, I hope it was worth it because we’re done completely.”

Ella said: “I never wanted us to be done. I feel like I gave you time to explore when you wanted to explore, and I owe that to myself.

“I didn’t go into Casa (Amor) expecting to be open. I was the last person who I thought would even look at anyone. But I didn’t know (Ouzy) was going to be there. And I want to explore it more with him.

“But it doesn’t mean that we’re over in my eyes.”

Tyrique replied: “I’m telling you it’s over,” adding: “At the end of the day, you gave me my time to explore when we were open.

“We decided to close things off. So, honestly I wish you all the best. Have a blast.”

After Wednesday’s episode, the couples are Abi Moores and Mitchel Taylor, Amber Wise and Sammy Root, Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, Leah Taylor and Montel McKenzie, Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble, Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki, and Ella and Ouzy.

The single contestants, who are at risk of being dumped from the show, are Jess Harding, Kady McDermott, Scott Van-Der-Sluis and Tyrique.

A teaser for Thursday’s episode promised that the fallout from Wednesday’s recoupling would continue, with the villa being sent “into meltdown”.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

