Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals announce 2024 UK tour with 12 dancers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals announce 2024 UK tour with 12 dancers

By Press Association
Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals will tour the UK next year (Handout/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals will tour the UK next year (Handout/PA)

Professional dancers from BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing will be touring the UK in a slew of shows slated for next year.

Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals UK in 2024 will include the show’s current runner-ups, Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, and Gorka Marquez, and winner Jowita Przystal.

Organisers say this is the first time there will be 12 dancers on the tour.

The 2023 tour kicked off earlier this year in Hull’s Bonus Arena with showstopping performances that included a Disney tribute and an 80s mega mix.

Next year, the 36-date tour will begin at the New Theatre in Oxford on May 1.

Strictly’s creative director Jason Gilkison, who has directed the touring show, said: “The 2023 tour was spectacular; we really pushed the boundaries with the choreography and as a result the show was phenomenal!

“We want to push that even further for 2024, with more dancers than ever before.

“Audiences will be blown away by the skills of our pros, as individuals and as a breath-taking ensemble.

“The entertainment factor will be off the scale.”

Also among the line-up is Australian Open Champion Dianne Buswell, Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima, Strictly pro Karen Hauer, four-time British National Champion Neil Jones and six-time Italian Lat Ballroom Champion Nikita Kuzmin.

Strictly 2021 finalist Nancy Xu will also be in the mix, joined by ten-times Cyprus National Dance Champion Michelle Tsiakkas and four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship Luba Mushtuk.

The professional dancers will travel across the UK to bring England, Scotland and Wales a flavour of ballroom dance.

There will be dates in the south of England in Oxford, Plymouth, London, Brighton, Bournemouth and Portsmouth.

Travelling across the midlands and into the north, there will also be dates in Birmingham, Sunderland, Salford, Liverpool, Sheffield, Blackpool, Hull, Nottingham, Wolverhampton and Stockton.

In Wales there will be shows in Cardiff, Llandudno and Swansea, and in Scotland the production will be taken to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The tour will include matinee and evening shows and will come to an end on June 1 at the Globe Theatre in Stockton.

Tickets go on sale on July 14 at 9am at StrictlyTheProfessionals.com.