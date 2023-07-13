ITV announces The Emmerdale Village Tour experience opening this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ITV announces The Emmerdale Village Tour experience opening this summer

By Press Association
The Emmerdale village (Lizzie Shepherd/ITV Studios)
The Emmerdale village (Lizzie Shepherd/ITV Studios)

ITV has announced that members of the public will be able to visit the Emmerdale village set for guided tours this summer.

During the 90-minute long tour, visitors will see exterior sets of The Woolpack, Cafe Mainstreet and David’s Shop and get to take photos with a surprise member of the Emmerdale cast.

There is also the chance to embark on the Coronation Street Experience, which offers fans access to replica sets, historic props and costumes from the long-running ITV soap.

Talking about the summer tours, Neil Curry, guest experience manager from Continuum Attractions said: “Our guests tell us they want to get as close to the shows as possible, they also say that meeting the cast is one of their all time ‘bucket list wishes’, so we thought we’d turn the summer into a soap meet and greet spectacular!

“It’s genuinely the best fun to see the surprise and excitement when our visitors come face to face with one of their favourite cast members on the actual set where they work.”

James Penfold, ITV’s controller commercial, brand licensing added: “We’re really excited to say that some of the biggest names on our shows will be waiting to say ‘hi’ to those lucky enough to get these tickets.

“These are once in a lifetime moments for so many people, a lot who have travelled from the other side of the world to visit us.

“It’s definitely going to be a summer to remember.”

British soap Emmerdale is set in Yorkshire and filming takes place at Harewood House Estate, which is owned by The Earl and Countess of Harewood.

The village set sits close to Leeds and the interior scenes are usually shot at Leeds Studios.

Tickets are now on sale and the Coronation Street tours will run every weekend from July 22 up until September 3, while the Emmerdale tours will run from July 29.