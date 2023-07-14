Sophie Morgan says theft of wheelchair part made her feel violated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sophie Morgan says theft of wheelchair part made her feel violated

By Press Association
British TV presenter Sophie Morgan said her wheelchair equipment was taken from inside her parked car in a London street.

The 38-year-old said she feels “violated” after the theft of a Batec, described as an attachment for a wheelchair to turn it into a mobility hand bike, in Camden.

It comes months after she said her blue badge was stolen and her wheelchair kit damaged after a flight.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, she said: “It was just folded up in the back of the car. But just to be clear, that was in the middle of the day on the busy residential streets.

“It wasn’t like it was left overnight. It was just one of those really unfortunate events but I don’t really know what to say about it. There’s not much I can do.”

The Loose Women star also talked about how her disability permit was stolen, saying: “That was a few months ago; the same car got broken into.

“My blue badge got stolen and that was just literally the most disabling thing because… I depend on these things to give me the freedom and independence.

“I need to be able to live and so when the blue badge got stolen, I literally couldn’t park my car, I couldn’t go anywhere because I can’t get out of my car unless I’ve got that extra space.

“It’s really frustrating. I mean, having anything stolen from you is violating and infuriating but I think it’s when it comes to these sorts of items that you think, ‘I really can’t live without them’ and I don’t know how much value they give to your life.”

CosmoGIRL of the Year Awards 2004
Morgan recently visited the home of US politics as part of her disability advocacy work (PA)

Morgan, who has presented Crufts, the Paralympics, The One Show and Dispatches, recently visited the White House in Washington, DC, as part of her disability advocacy work and spoke to the vice president and department of transportation.

She said: “They’re committing to try and pass a law that will make it mandatory for wheelchair users to be able to stay in their chairs when they fly if they so choose to, which is a huge deal for so many that actually physically can’t transfer out of their chairs.”

Morgan added: “I know that honestly sitting in that room in the White House, I would say, this conversation, I’ve never felt so much sincerity and understanding.

“I feel that that was the room where they got it. Here? I’m not so sure.”

The star said she has sat on roundtables with members of the UK government and that she was told laws will be passed when parliamentary time allows.