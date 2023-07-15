Victoria Derbyshire interviews childhood idol in ‘surreal pinch-me’ moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victoria Derbyshire interviews childhood idol in ‘surreal pinch-me’ moment

By Press Association
Victoria Derbyshire interviewed Andrew Ridgeley (Ian West/PA)
Victoria Derbyshire interviewed Andrew Ridgeley (Ian West/PA)

Victoria Derbyshire has described interviewing Wham! member Andrew Ridgeley as a “wonderful pinch-me moment”, recalling watching the 80s pop sensation in concert at the age of 15.

Ridgeley, who formed the band with George Michael in 1981 and went on to release number one singles Last Christmas and I’m Your Man, was interviewed for BBC’s Newsnight about a new Netflix film documenting Wham!’s rise to fame.

TV broadcaster Derbyshire, 54, shared a picture on Instagram which captures her taking a selfie with Ridgeley, as well as her ticket to the October 2 1983 concert at the Apollo Theatre Manchester and her lengthy diary entry after the show.

She said: “If you’d have told me that 40 years after going to see Wham! live at the Manchester Apollo, I would be sitting down with @andrewjohnridgeley to interview him – there is literally NO WAY I would have believed you.

“I wrote about it in my diary, Oct 1983. No detail was too small – as you can see if you swipe right.

“Also there was SO MUCH to say about the gig, the set, the outfits – everything – I had to add loads of extra sheets of paper.

“So interviewing Andrew Ridgeley was a surreal, wonderful pinch-me moment.”

Derbyshire shared a video of the reams of pages she had written in her diary as a teenage girl after watching the show.

One insert read: “The set was a black and white picture of Andrew on the left, George on the right and Wham! in massive silver letters on the back. Then there was steps going up towards the back.

“It was all dark and suddenly it was intro to Young Guns and the lights went up, all the musicians and backing.

“Singers were on and then George and Andrew ran on. Everyone was really screaming and they looked gorgeous, especially Andrew!”

Derbyshire said she and Ridgeley spoke about the new 90-minute documentary titled Wham! which she describes as “poignant, beautiful and joyous”.

She said: “He is genuinely such a lovely person and you’ll be able to see that from the doc.

“In our interview he talked about his love for George Michael, the stratospheric success they achieved when just teenagers, the challenges that came with that, and whether he could envisage an ABBA-style avatar show for Wham (the answer is YES).”

Michael, whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, died in 2016 at the age of 53.