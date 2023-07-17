Coleen Nolan becomes latest family member to reveal cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coleen Nolan becomes latest family member to reveal cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
Coleen Nolan (Aaron Chown/PA)
Coleen Nolan (Aaron Chown/PA)

Coleen Nolan has revealed she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The 58-year-old singer and Loose Women star, part of Anglo-Irish family pop group The Nolans, has already seen several of her sisters diagnosed with cancer.

Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 52 and Linda announced this year that her cancer had spread to her brain.

Speaking on Loose Women on Monday, Coleen said another sister, Maureen, would often point at a “tiny bit of skin” on her shoulder that was a “bit red”, before she decided to see a doctor.

The TV personality, who has appeared on Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Big Brother, said she was seeing a dermatologist about “another problem” when the medic said the patch was common skin cancer basal cell carcinoma.

She added: “I went back in and he was very good and he said, ‘Look, it’s nothing to worry about. It is actually a cancer that doesn’t necessarily spread, but you do need to treat it and we’ll try it with cream and then the chemo cream and then if that doesn’t work, we’ll cut it out and give you a skin graft’.

“My first instinct, typical me, was to laugh hysterically because I just thought that’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard anybody say.

“I’m sick of cancer and also, my first instinct was, I’m not telling anybody in my family because this that I’ve got at the moment seems nothing compared to what my sisters have been though.

“And… what Linda is going through, where it has gone to her brain and she’s having chemo.

“It just seemed so pathetic for some reason to go back and go, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve got a carcinoma’.”

She added she has to try the cream again and is hoping to raise awareness for other people to get checked.

After her announcement, Linda wrote on Twitter how “very proud” she was of her younger sister Coleen.

The 64-year-old wrote: “She acted on her instincts, found something amiss and got it checked.

“If you spot something out of the ordinary for you, PLEASE get it checked. Don’t be frightened.”

Linda revealed in 2020 a third recurrence of the disease in her liver after treatment in 2006 for breast cancer.

Another sibling Anne, who took part in The Nolans Go Cruising TV series alongside her sisters, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time three years ago but is now cancer-free.