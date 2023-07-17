Lesley Manville on ‘epic history’ that saw family transported to Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lesley Manville on ‘epic history’ that saw family transported to Australia

By Press Association
Lesley Manville appears in an upcoming episode of Who Do You Think You Are? (Ian West/PA)
Lesley Manville has spoken about her “epic” family history which she discovered involved her relatives being transported to Australia.

The 67-year-old actress, who portrayed Princess Margaret in Netflix series The Crown, has delved into her past as part of the BBC programme Who Do You Think You Are?

During the episode she traces her father’s line back to her three-times great grandfather Aaron Harding, an agricultural worker in rural Hampshire.

Mr Harding, who was a widower with a large family to feed, took part in the Swing Riots in 1830, a protest against pay and poor conditions according to the show.

Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville in Who Do You Think You Are? (Stephen Perry/ Wall to Wall)

Manville learned in the episode he was arrested and subsequently transported to Australia as one of the key figures in the riots.

The actress, also known for period drama film Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and comedy series Mum, had fantasised about her family being “great actors or singers” but was not prepared for what she “uncovered”.

In an interview, the Oscar-nominated actress said: “It was epic! They were a huge part of history that I’d only learnt about in school.

“Their treatment was shocking given that the Swing Rioters were only fighting for basic human rights and my heart went out to Aaron’s nine children (ranging from an eight-month-old baby to a 17-year-old) who were left to fend for themselves.

“Their mother had died a short time before. Utterly heartbreaking.”

Mr Harding was given a conditional pardon, which meant he could not go back to England, and had a child with a woman called Alice, who was married to someone else.

She then met two of her female cousins who showed her a picture of Mr Harding along with a copy of an inquest report by a South Australian newspaper, the Adelaide Times, which said he died in an accident.

Portrait of Aaron and family
Portrait of Aaron Harding and family (Picture is out of copyright)

Manville said: “Well I was meeting two strangers obviously, but the family facial similarities were uncanny and they were so warm and funny. It was colder than I had prepared for so they bought me a hat and scarf. Adorable.”

Also during the show, she found out her maternal grandparents had a complex story of wartime separation and adultery in which they had both been married to other people and had children.

Her grandparents, James Edwards and Harriet Barton, never married and lived together with their daughter, Manville’s mother.

Mr Edwards referred to Harriet as his “friend” in his will while leaving all of his possessions to her when he died in 1943.

Manville said: “That for me was the most touching part of the story. There was so much stigma surrounding that relationship, wrongly so, so when the truth was revealed I found it deeply moving.

“I wish my mother was still here to hear it and have her parents’ love vindicated.”

The episode of Who Do You Think You Are? with Manville airs on July 27 at 9pm on BBC One.