Kim Kardashian turns into creepy blonde in American Horror Story teaser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kim Kardashian turns into creepy blonde in American Horror Story teaser

By Press Association
Kim Kardashian is starring in the latest season of American Horror Story (Doug Peters/PA)
Kim Kardashian is starring in the latest season of American Horror Story (Doug Peters/PA)

A teaser trailer for the latest season of American Horror Story has been released in which Kim Kardashian transforms into a creepy blonde.

The reality star, who was revealed in April to be joining the popular anthology horror television show, appears in the 30-second clip dressed in a black dress and latex gloves, carrying a baby.

A group of people wearing white and repeating the word baby, and a voice singing a haunting cover of Rock-A-Bye Baby begins the trailer, as the 12th series cast is shown, starting with Scream Queens star Emma Roberts.

Carnival Row star and model Cara Delevingne then appears in what looks like medical garb.

Both actresses take off their glasses as scenes are interspersed with dancers, hands wearing black latex gloves, birds eggs falling and a crib.

Kardashian then appears with the baby, which she pats before looking down the camera lens.

The end says that American Horror Story is “coming soon”.

The latest season, Delicate, is expected to follow a format similar to other series from creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

In the other instalments different characters appear, who are often played by actors from other seasons, such as Roberts and Evan Peters, and are themed around a particularly horror genre.

Previous seasons of the dark drama have included vampires, witches and the devil, and have featured Oscar-winning actress Jessica Lange, Dynasty star Dame Joan Collins, Ratched actress Sarah Paulson and singer Lady Gaga.

As well as starring in several reality shows, Kardashian has previously hosted Saturday Night Live and voiced one of the characters in PAW Patrol: The Movie.