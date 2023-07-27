TV chef James Martin reveals cancer diagnosis amid bullying claims by crew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV chef James Martin reveals cancer diagnosis amid bullying claims by crew

By Press Association
Celebrated chef and TV personality James Martin (Hannah McKay/PA)
Celebrated chef and TV personality James Martin (Hannah McKay/PA)

TV chef James Martin has revealed he was diagnosed with facial cancer several years ago.

The presenter, who is facing allegations that he bullied production staff on his shows, told The Sun he underwent surgery for the cancer in 2018 and has since had regular treatment as it has “returned on several occasions”.

It comes as Martin, 51, recently agreed that “lessons have been learned” and apologised “for any offence or upset caused” after he responded “emotionally” to an incident during filming of ITV’s James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

He told The Sun: “The end of 2017 was one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life,” adding that he had been dealing with his grandfather’s death and a home burglary.

“I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn’t do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming,” he added.

“Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments.”

The TV chef previously addressed the Saturday Morning incident in a joint statement with production company Blue Marlin, which explained that his home had been “badly damaged” during the filming of the show in 2018.

It said Blue Marlin accepted responsibility but Martin was “shocked by what had happened and on reflection acknowledges he responded emotionally, which he wholly regrets”.

The statement continued: “James apologises for any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved.

TV Choice Awards – London
James Martin (Ian West/PA)

“Following this and some issues filming James Martin’s Spanish Adventures, James and Blue Marlin Television agree that lessons have been learned which have been discussed with members of the team and with ITV.”

They added that Martin and the production company were implementing ITV’s recommendations and best practice policies and remain “committed to ensuring the welfare of all those with whom they work is of the utmost priority”.

An ITV spokesperson said the broadcaster contacted Blue Marlin after receiving a complaint in May from members of the production team of James Martin’s Spanish Adventure.

They added that after discussing how the issues were being dealt with, ITV made recommendations to Blue Marlin including “sharing best practice of some of our own relevant procedures around staff welfare and reiterating our supplier code of conduct”.

The statement added: “At ITV people and their welfare are our highest priority. The production companies who make shows for us have primary responsibility for the duty of care of everyone they work with, both on and off screen.

“We make clear our expectations in this regard as part of our pre-green-light duty of care processes. This includes having appropriate independent controls in place to enable everyone who works on their shows to confidently and confidentially raise concerns.”

Representatives for Martin have been contacted for comment.