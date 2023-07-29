Molly-Mae Hague shares behind the scene clips of Tommy Fury’s seaside proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Molly-Mae Hague shares behind the scene clips of Tommy Fury’s seaside proposal

By Press Association
Tommy Fury (left) and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)
Tommy Fury (left) and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

Molly-Mae Hague has shared behind the scenes clips from her engagement to Tommy Fury where the professional boxer can be heard saying “my heart is pounding out of my chest”.

The couple announced the news last Sunday by sharing a video on Instagram of Fury proposing on top of a mountainous seaside location which was decorated with hundreds of flowers and petals.

On Saturday, 24-year-old Hague gave her fans a closer look at the preparations that went into the big moment in a video montage posted to her YouTube account.

The video opens with a collage of clips from their time on the fifth series of Love Island, where they finished as runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

It then shows snippets of them laughing together and kissing before showing Fury’s emotional reaction to being told Hague was pregnant with their first child.

The collage also featured moments from Hague giving birth in January to their daughter Bambi and the parents looking after the newborn in the following months.

The video then cuts to a black screen with the date 23/07/23 written across it before showing Fury, 24, dressed in a navy velvet suit jacket while carrying his daughter down to the scenic proposal spot.

Asked by the cameraman how he is feeling, the professional fighter replies: “Very nervous.”

It later adds: “My heart is pounding out of my chest but look at that, that is unbelievable” while gesturing to the scenic view in the background of his proposal spot.

He can also be seen thanking Irish singer RuthAnne Cunningham for coming to perform her song The Vow for the special moment.

As Hague walks down to the cliff-edge, she becomes visibly emotional before picking up her child as Fury gets down on one knee to propose.

The professional fighter and Hague then embrace and smile at each other before they can be seen looking out over the seaside view together.

The YouTube video ended with a montage of the couple flirting and hugging during their time on the hit ITV dating show.

The pair have gone on to successful careers following their time on the ITV dating series with Hague – who has 7.6 million Instagram followers – becoming a creative director of PrettyLittleThing before stepping away from the company last month.

Fury, who is the younger half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, beat YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul during a hotly anticipated ring fight in February.

Hague, along with the Fury family, is set to appear in upcoming Netflix series At Home With The Furys, which will be released in August.