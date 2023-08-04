The Repair Shop team seeks festive items to fix for Christmas special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Repair Shop team seeks festive items to fix for Christmas special

By Press Association
The Repair Shop team is looking for festive items to fix for their Christmas special (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Jay Blades and his team of Repair Shop experts are asking the public for cherished items in need of restoration to feature in the Christmas edition of the popular BBC show.

The team are looking to “perform some festive magic” for the episode and are looking for objects of historical or social interest in need of repair “with a festive feel to them”.

It will be the fourth Christmas special of The Repair Shop, which first aired on BBC Two in 2017.

This year has already seen two special episodes, marking the 75th anniversary of both the arrival of the Empire Windrush to the UK and the birth of the NHS.

Presenter Blades said that, with a wide-ranging team of experts, they hoped to provide “the solution for any fix”.

“We are looking for items that make us remember Christmases of yester-year,” he said.

“It can be absolutely anything, the items don’t have to be antique, but it must mean something to you and have a sentimental value which a repair would make a difference.

“The team here are incredible, and we have experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix.”

Jay Blades The Midlands Through Time
Jay Blades (Ian West/PA)

Ceramics expert, Kirsten Ramsay said the Christmas specials were some of her favourite episodes.

“There’s always a magic about the barn but there’s something about Christmas that makes The Repair Shop even more magical,” she said.

“We’d love to try and add that little bit of magic to your Christmas so do get in touch with your suggestions.”

Dominic Chinea, metalwork expert, added: “This year has been full of specials (and)… we’d love to finish off this year with another very special episode.

“In previous Christmases we’ve fixed a whole host of items, from instruments to a wartime Teddy Bear to a chopper bike – I can’t wait to see what comes through the door this year.”

The next series of The Repair Shop is currently filming and due to transmit later in the autumn.