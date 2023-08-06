Eddie Kadi becomes fifth celebrity to join Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Eddie Kadi becomes fifth celebrity to join Strictly Come Dancing 2023

By Press Association
Eddie Kadi is the fifth celebrity contestant confirmed for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC Handout/PA)
Eddie Kadi is the fifth celebrity contestant confirmed for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC Handout/PA)

Comedian Eddie Kadi has been announced as the fifth celebrity to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Actress Amanda Abbington, Bad Education star Layton Williams, broadcaster Angela Rippon and journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy were the first contestants revealed to be taking part in the 21st series of the dancing competition.

Kadi, 40, is a stand-up comic and was the first British black comedian to headline the O2 Arena in London.

Speaking about the show, Kadi said: “Wow. Anyone who knows me understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am.

“I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 team.

“I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.

“This is going to be a vibe.”

The news that Kadi will star in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing was revealed on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC Radio1Xtra, which is fronted by the comic.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Krishnan Guru-Murthy arrived at Wogan House in London wearing a cloak before he was revealed as the fourth celebrity to appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Yui Mok/PA)

Kadi is also a presenter and was this year nominated for best breakthrough presenter at the Edinburgh TV Awards.

He has hosted the Mobo awards and is in production for his own documentary with Channel 4.

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing is returning to screens this autumn and will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

The first three celebrities joining this year’s show were announced on BBC One’s The One Show on Friday evening.

Rippon will be 79 when the programme is filmed, making her the show’s oldest contestant, after Johnny Ball took part in 2012 aged 74.

On Saturday, Guru-Murthy was announced as the fourth celebrity to join the programme, during Claudia Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 show.

The journalist had arrived at Wogan House in London wearing a cloak in an effort to hide his identity.

Last year, Strictly Come Dancing was won by British wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and professional dancer Jowita Przystal.