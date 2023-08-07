Greg Rutherford left ‘screaming and clawing skin’ after suspected allergy attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greg Rutherford left ‘screaming and clawing skin’ after suspected allergy attack

By Press Association
Former Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford suffered a suspected allergic reaction and was rushed to A&E by his fiancee Susie Verrill (Lia Toby/PA)
Former Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford suffered a suspected allergic reaction and was rushed to A&E by his fiancee Susie Verrill (Lia Toby/PA)

Former Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford was “clawing at his skin and screaming” in pain after a suspected allergy attack left him delirious.

The long jump gold medallist, 36, had been on a run and thought he was suffering an allergic reaction before he phoned his “terrified” fiancee Susie Verrill shouting “you need to get here now”.

Sharing the incident on her Instagram story, blogger Ms Verrill said: “Had quite literally the scariest time of my life yesterday.

“Was enjoying a lovely roast at a friend’s house with the kids, @gregjrutherford was at home because he’d been for a run and he text to say he was having an allergic reaction to something and felt itchy.

“Didn’t think much of it until he rang me screaming two minutes later. And I mean screaming. He shouted ‘you need to get here now’ and so I drove back to our house while calling an ambulance, terrified I was about to get home and find him not breathing.

“999 said it would take 40 minutes, that’s another issue to discuss for another day. Anyway, ran in the house found @gregjrutherford there again, screaming. Acting like one of those people you see in videos where they’ve taken bath salts.

“He was clawing at his skin and screaming. Repeatedly. He ran to our car and while I rang 999 again to say I’d have to take him, we had to run every red light and I had to focus on not crashing while he screamed and tried to grab the wheel.”

Ms Verrill, who has been driving for three months, said she was on the phone to a 999 call handler while in the car, who told her to “be safe, but hurry” to the hospital.

2018 Muller Anniversary Games – Day Two – Queen Elizabeth Stadium
Great Britain’s Greg Rutherford competing in the men’s long jump in 2018 (Paul Harding/PA)

“It was awful, I was just waiting for him to stop breathing while also trying not to crash us,” she said.

“I threw him out at A&E, parked and when I got there they told me they’d sent him through to resus. I think mainly because he was a six foot three bloke acting like a psychopath and they didn’t want to scare anyone, but they also pumped him full of steroids and antihistamines and it seemed to work pretty much immediately.

“Thankfully by the time I got there he’d stopped screaming and raking himself.

“After three hours we were allowed to go home. I felt close to having a heart attack but aside from that it’s all good on the health front.”

Ms Verrill said doctors advised Rutherford get tested for a nut allergy which he may have developed, but also suggested it could have been a viral illness.

“I can’t explain how much pain he was in. This is a bloke who shrugs off a grumbling appendix,” she said.

She added that Rutherford had undergone some tests on Monday morning.