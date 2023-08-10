Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson to star in new Channel 4 romantic drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson to star in new Channel 4 romantic drama

By Press Association
Andrea Riseborough stars in Alice & Jack (Ian West/PA)
Film stars Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson lead a cast of famous faces in new Channel 4 romantic drama Alice & Jack.

Academy Award-nominated actress Riseborough, 41, and 40-year-old Gleeson, who won a Golden Globe nomination for his role in The Patient, both serve as executive producers on the series alongside former chairman of Bafta and film producer Krishnendu Majumdar.

The series will also feature Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood, comedian and Greatest Days actress Aisling Bea and Stath Lets Flats star Sunil Patel in supporting roles.

Filming for the TV show, which is billed as a “love story for the ages”, took place in London, south-east England and Gran Canaria in the summer of 2022, Channel 4 said.

Speaking before the Sag-Aftra actors’ strikes in the US, Riseborough said: “We unite in yearning to see evidence of real love and, too, are soothed to share with one another the ache of its inevitable imperfection.

“This story is for anyone who could or couldn’t make the sacrifice that love demanded, for anyone who battles and accepts the one who makes their soul soar, for anyone who longs to feel, who has felt, and who feels the tingling anticipation of love’s joy.”

Meanwhile About Time star Gleeson, who is the son of The Banshees Of Inisherin actor Brendan Gleeson, said: “The only work I’ve wanted to watch and do since the pandemic is work about connection and love, and work with a sense of humour.

Domhnall Gleeson fundraiser
Domhnall Gleeson stars in Alice & Jack alongside Andrea Riseborough (Niall Carson/PA)

“Alice & Jack keep coming back to each other because they can’t help themselves – they find in each other something that they don’t have on their own.

“I think they’re soulmates, I think it’s bigger than just the two of them. Their story centres on connection and love in the most beautiful way and reminds us that we are always allowed to smile – even if it’s through the tears.”

Created and written by Mad Men’s Victor Levin, the series follows Riseborough and Gleeson’s characters from their first meeting in an “honest, intimate, and surprisingly funny” tale which shows “love in all its unexpected, technicolour, kaleidoscopic beauty”, Channel 4 said.

Juho Kuosmanen, who co-wrote and directed 2021 Cannes Grand Prix co-winner Compartment 6, will serve as lead director on the series while Hong Khaou, who wrote and directed Bafta-nominated ITV drama series Lilting, will direct the second block of the series.

Both Riseborough and Gleeson were “directly involved” with Groundswell Productions in the development of the series, Channel 4 said on Thursday.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Andrea Riseborough attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)

Nick Lee, head of acquisitions and international at Channel 4, said: “The intimacy of Alice & Jack makes it both heart-wrenching and unmissable in equal measure. The inventive producing partners, the expert performances and the overall creative energy has resulted in something quite special; we are delighted to be the UK partner at Channel 4.”

The series is a collaboration with Channel 4 alongside Fremantle, Groundswell Productions, Me + You Productions and De Maio Entertainment.

Christian Vesper, chief executive of global drama at Fremantle, said: “Very rarely does a TV series pitch love and comedy in such a flawless combination.

“We’re both proud and humbled to be bringing such a smart and sophisticated drama from a team of world class creatives at the very top of their game.

“Working so closely with these partners of extraordinary value and extensive experience from the very inception of this project seemed the only way to embrace this new and exciting opportunity.”