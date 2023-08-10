Paramore cancels remaining US tour dates as Hayley Williams battles infection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paramore cancels remaining US tour dates as Hayley Williams battles infection

By Press Association
Hayley Williams of Paramore has had a lung infection (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Paramore have apologised to fans after cancelling the remaining US shows of their This Is Why tour due to lead vocalist Hayley Williams suffering from a lung infection.

The American punk rock band had previously postponed four shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City to allow the singer to rest.

They performed in San Francisco and Seattle this week but in an update post shared on their Instagram on Thursday, Williams revealed the group have cancelled the final two stops as she risks “long-term damage” if she continues.

“After my lung infection forced us to postpone four shows, I was hoping a week off performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong”, she wrote in the post.

“I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations.

“After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realising that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you.

“I’m now risking long-term damage and I need to pay attention to my body.”

She continued: “With that in mind and with a heavy heart, we have to cancel our remaining shows in both Portland and Salt Lake City”.

The Misery Business singer apologised to fans, saying: “We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out.

“I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support.”

The group is due to play The New Yorker Festival on October 6 before heading to New Zealand in November to continue their tour.

They have dates scheduled for Australia, Europe, the UK and Ireland.

The band – which consists of Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro – have produced six albums, with the latest being This Is Why which went to number one in the UK charts.