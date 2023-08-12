Cast of Parks And Recreation reunite on US picket line with four legged friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cast of Parks And Recreation reunite on US picket line with four legged friend

By Press Association
Cast of Parks And Recreation reunited on the US picket line with a four legged friend (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Cast of Parks And Recreation reunited on the US picket line with a four legged friend (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Stars of US sitcom Parks And Recreation reunited on the picket line, bringing with them a four legged friend.

Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, and Retta were all pictured joining members of US actors union Sag-Aftra on Friday, along with a small horse.

The horse worse a purple and yellow jacket, with the words Li’l Sebastian on it, in a nod to the famous equine character.

Li’l Sebastian was a fan favourite on the Emmy-nominated sitcom until his tragic demise in the finale of series three.

Writing on her Instagram story, Retta wrote: “Pawnee is a union town”, referencing the fictional town where the show was set.

The official Sag-Aftra Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter,  accounts shared a picture of the cast, writing: “As seen on TV (and the #SAGAFTRAstrike and #WGAstrike picket line).

“Thank you to everyone who joined us in #SAGAFTRAstrong solidarity. We are stronger together, and we’re in it to win it!”

The Parks And Recreation cast reunion comes as the major strike by Sag-Aftra nears one month – having begun on July 14.

Multiple famous famous have been pictured on the picket lines thus far in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago, including Oscar winning actors Brandan Fraser and Jessica Chastain.

Hilary Duff, Bob Odenkirk, Kevin Bacon and Bryan Cranston have also joined other union members on strike.

The strike has resulted in a major stalling of major Hollywood productions, events and award ceremonies, with actors forbidden from engaging in any promotional activity for work.

Sag-Aftra, which represents around 160,000 actors across the US, has raised concerns over a number of issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).