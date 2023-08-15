Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka reveals she is healing from ‘tough’ miscarriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka reveals she is healing from ‘tough’ miscarriage

By Press Association
Sharon Gaffka said breaking the silence surrounding miscarriage is ‘crucial’ (Ian West/PA)
Love Island star Sharon Gaffka has revealed that she is healing from a miscarriage and said the foetus “would’ve been celebrating their first birthday this week”.

Gaffka, who found fame on the seventh series of the ITV2 dating show Love Island, said the anniversary had hit her “like a train” and mentioned she had “found it incredibly tough to function” as normal.

In an Instagram post, the celebrity detailed her thoughts on the experience and said: “While I know I’m not the only one to have experienced such loss, I’ve struggled with finding a space where the unique emotional journey that those who don’t envision motherhood in their future go through when facing such a loss.”

She added: “For individuals who never intended to become parents, the grief following a miscarriage is confusing.

“The traditional narrative surrounding motherhood doesn’t apply, making it challenging to find spaces that resonate with their feelings.”

Gaffka said that she was scared to have people find out about the miscarriage and mentioned that feelings of failure had amplified her grief.

“Grief is not a linear process,” she said.

“I’m tired of being told that time is healer and this truth is especially evident in the aftermath of miscarriage for those who never planned to have children.

“Feelings of loss, confusion, guilt and even relief can surface unexpectedly, and these emotions are all valid.

Celebrity screening of Plane – London
Sharon Gaffka (PA Archive/Ian West)

“Breaking the silence surrounding miscarriage is crucial.

“For individuals who don’t want children, opening up these conversations can lead to validation, understanding, and a sense of community.

“Putting this into the public domain isn’t for sympathy, it’s for my own healing so thank you for reading this far if you did.”

Gaffka is an ambassador for the charity Refuge, which provides support to women and children experiencing domestic abuse, and in 2022 she teamed up with Thames Valley Police for a women’s safety campaign.

The celebrity has previously advocated for education around spiking and told Good Morning Britain about her own experience, explaining that she had been found “passed out in a ladies toilet cubicle” whilst she was out for a friend’s birthday.