Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka reveals she is healing from ‘tough’ miscarriage

Love Island star Sharon Gaffka has revealed that she is healing from a miscarriage and said the foetus “would’ve been celebrating their first birthday this week”.

Gaffka, who found fame on the seventh series of the ITV2 dating show Love Island, said the anniversary had hit her “like a train” and mentioned she had “found it incredibly tough to function” as normal.

In an Instagram post, the celebrity detailed her thoughts on the experience and said: “While I know I’m not the only one to have experienced such loss, I’ve struggled with finding a space where the unique emotional journey that those who don’t envision motherhood in their future go through when facing such a loss.”

She added: “For individuals who never intended to become parents, the grief following a miscarriage is confusing.

“The traditional narrative surrounding motherhood doesn’t apply, making it challenging to find spaces that resonate with their feelings.”

Gaffka said that she was scared to have people find out about the miscarriage and mentioned that feelings of failure had amplified her grief.

“Grief is not a linear process,” she said.

“I’m tired of being told that time is healer and this truth is especially evident in the aftermath of miscarriage for those who never planned to have children.

“Feelings of loss, confusion, guilt and even relief can surface unexpectedly, and these emotions are all valid.

Sharon Gaffka (PA Archive/Ian West)

“Breaking the silence surrounding miscarriage is crucial.

“For individuals who don’t want children, opening up these conversations can lead to validation, understanding, and a sense of community.

“Putting this into the public domain isn’t for sympathy, it’s for my own healing so thank you for reading this far if you did.”

Gaffka is an ambassador for the charity Refuge, which provides support to women and children experiencing domestic abuse, and in 2022 she teamed up with Thames Valley Police for a women’s safety campaign.

The celebrity has previously advocated for education around spiking and told Good Morning Britain about her own experience, explaining that she had been found “passed out in a ladies toilet cubicle” whilst she was out for a friend’s birthday.