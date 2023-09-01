Rylan Clark pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show to take care of his mother after fall

Rylan Clark has pulled out of his BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday to look after his mother who is undergoing surgery on holiday following a “bad fall”.

The TV and radio star, 34, said broadcaster Scott Mills is stepping in to present his BBC show Rylan On Saturday, telling fans on social media “my priority at the moment is my mum”.

Clark, who appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with his mother Linda, 71, said on Instagram: “So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she’s had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out here.

“She’s not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated.

“…Cheers Scott (Mills) for covering me at Radio 2 and thanks to the people out here that have sent their well wishes. Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery.”

He later added in the comments of his post: “Surgery has gone well. Will keep yas updated.”

A host of famous faces sent their well-wishes on social media on Friday, including Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway, Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe, McFly singer Tom Fletcher and music producer Naughty Boy.

Stacey Solomon was one of the famous faces sending well-wishes to Rylan and his mother Linda (Ian West/PA)

Fellow X Factor alumni Stacey Solomon also wrote: “Aw hope Linda’s ok! If you need anything you know where I am,” while former fellow This Morning star Ruth Langsford said: “Oh no….darling Linda. Sending you both all our love.”

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden said: “Oh no. Sending love angel,” alongside singer Louise Redknapp who sent a string of red love hearts.

In March last year, Linda appeared to co-present Clark’s BBC Radio 2 show in honour of Mother’s Day, and the pair have been a returning presence on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox with stand-out moments including Clark mocking his mother for her pronunciation of Tzatziki and naan bread.

Clark announced in April he was stepping down from Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two which is due to return this autumn.