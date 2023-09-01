Rylan Clark pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show to take care of his mother after fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Rylan Clark pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show to take care of his mother after fall

By Press Association
Rylan Clark told fans on social media he is prioritising Linda (Ian West/PA)
Rylan Clark has pulled out of his BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday to look after his mother who is undergoing surgery on holiday following a “bad fall”.

The TV and radio star, 34, said broadcaster Scott Mills is stepping in to present his BBC show Rylan On Saturday, telling fans on social media “my priority at the moment is my mum”.

Clark, who appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with his mother Linda, 71, said on Instagram: “So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she’s had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out here.

“She’s not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated.

“…Cheers Scott (Mills) for covering me at Radio 2 and thanks to the people out here that have sent their well wishes. Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery.”

He later added in the comments of his post: “Surgery has gone well. Will keep yas updated.”

A host of famous faces sent their well-wishes on social media on Friday, including Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway, Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe, McFly singer Tom Fletcher and music producer Naughty Boy.

Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon was one of the famous faces sending well-wishes to Rylan and his mother Linda (Ian West/PA)

Fellow X Factor alumni Stacey Solomon also wrote: “Aw hope Linda’s ok! If you need anything you know where I am,” while former fellow This Morning star Ruth Langsford said: “Oh no….darling Linda. Sending you both all our love.”

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden said: “Oh no. Sending love angel,” alongside singer Louise Redknapp who sent a string of red love hearts.

In March last year, Linda appeared to co-present Clark’s BBC Radio 2 show in honour of Mother’s Day, and the pair have been a returning presence on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox with stand-out moments including Clark mocking his mother for her pronunciation of Tzatziki and naan bread.

Clark announced in April he was stepping down from Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two which is due to return this autumn.