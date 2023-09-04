Love Island’s Amy Hart ‘so happy’ as she announces engagement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island’s Amy Hart ‘so happy’ as she announces engagement

By Press Association
Amy Hart has announced that she is engaged (PA/Yui Mok)
Amy Hart has announced that she is engaged (PA/Yui Mok)

Love Island star Amy Hart has announced her engagement to tech entrepreneur Sam Rason.

The couple, who share a child together called Stanley, announced the news in a shared Instagram post which was captioned: “Well and truly the biggest surprise ever. We are so happy.”

A selection of photos showed Hart and Rason in what appeared to be an empty theatre with one photo showing Rason getting down on one knee in front of Hart with the words “will you marry me” projected onto the wall behind them.

In another photo, Hart and Rason were captured holding a glass of fizz at the front of the auditorium, with the words “congratulations” splayed across the back of the theatre.

Reality star Hart announced her son had been born in March this year in a post to Instagram which said that she and Rason were home with their “dreamy baby boy” after she had “four days of contractions at home” and “five long days in hospital”.

The couple celebrated their son’s christening in August, and in September Hart posted on Instagram to mark six months since his birth.

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
Amy Hart (Ian West/PA)

In 2020, Hart appeared on the talk show Loose Women to explain her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 27 after a test showed low fertility levels for her age.

During the show, she said: “I would love to meet someone get married, have kids naturally, fine, that’s my dream idea, but if that doesn’t happen I’ve got my insurance.”

Hart appeared in series five of Love Island and was coupled up with Latin and ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard before he ended things several weeks into the show.

Also appearing in series five of Love Island was professional boxer Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, who recently announced their engagement on Instagram in a video which showed the couple with their baby daughter Bambi.