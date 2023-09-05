Joel Dommett on hack for presenting NTAs: ‘I look at Ant and Dec the whole time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joel Dommett on hack for presenting NTAs: ‘I look at Ant and Dec the whole time’

By Press Association
Joel Dommett returns to present the awards (Matt Crossick/PA)
Joel Dommett said he focuses on TV duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly while presenting the National Television Awards (NTAs) because “they laugh at everything”.

The comedian and TV presenter, 38, is set to return to host the award ceremony at The O2 in London for the third time on Tuesday, which among the awards will see ITV’s This Morning seek to defend the title of best daytime show amid the furore of the Phillip Schofield affair.

Dommett described the NTAs as “the office party of our business” while appearing on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp – and also shared his hack for a successful presenting gig.

Anthony McPartlin wedding
Anthony McPartlin, with Declan Donnelly (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“I genuinely look at Ant and Dec the whole time, and I’m not even exaggerating because Ant and Dec are such good audience members,” he said.

“They are brilliant because they have done it for a long time and they know more than anyone how hard live television is, and so they laugh at everything.

“And so I just direct everything towards them, they’re usually right front and centre.”

He added: “They really are fantastic, I really look up to them in my career and down to them when I do the awards.”

The NTAs this year will see This Morning go up against The Chase, Loose Women and The Repair Shop, having been on a winning streak in the daytime category for the last number of years at the annual award ceremony.

It comes following Schofield’s resignation from ITV in May after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague on the show, with the programme also facing claims of toxicity and bullying behind the scenes.

Schofield, 61, and former co-host Holly Willoughby had been longlisted for the NTAs’ best TV presenter prize, alongside fellow This Morning stars Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Rylan Clark and Martin Lewis, but only Hammond and Lewis made the cut.

The pair will compete against The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman and The Chase’s Bradley Walsh, as well as McPartlin and Donnelly – who took the award for the 21st year in a row at last year’s ceremony.

Dame Deborah James and Paul O’Grady have both been posthumously recognised in the nominations, with Dame Deborah named in the authored documentary category, for Bowelbabe In Her Own Words.

Dame Deborah set up the Bowelbabe cancer research fund, and died last year at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer.

Her documentary will compete against Rob Burrow: Living With MND, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now and Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction.

National Television Awards 2019 – Press Room – London
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby with the award for best Daytime in the Press Room at the National Television Awards 2019 held at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter and comedian O’Grady, who died earlier this year, has also been nominated in the factual entertainment category for his show For The Love Of Dogs.

It will go up against Clarkson’s Farm, Sort Your Life Out and The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

In the running for the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award are two shows from Donnelly and McPartlin – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway – as well as Gogglebox and The Masked Singer.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing, The Great British Bake Off and The Great British Sewing Bee are nominated for best talent show.

Piers Morgan is nominated in a new TV interviews category this year for his Piers Morgan Uncensored on Talk TV, alongside Louis Theroux Interviews… The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show and The Graham Norton Show.

In the new drama category is Netflix hit Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Story, Blue Lights, Beyond Paradise, and Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega as the Addams Family character Wednesday Addams.

Royal visit to Kent
Paul O’Grady has been posthumously recognised at the NTAs (PA/Stuart Wilson)

For her role in the Bridgerton prequel, India Amarteifio, who plays Queen Charlotte, has been nominated for the drama performance award alongside Happy Valley stars James Norton and Sarah Lancashire who are competing against Vera’s Brenda Blethyn and Call the Midwife’s Judy Parfitt.

The climax of Happy Valley is in the running for the returning drama prize, alongside Stranger Things, Call The Midwife and Vera.

Over in the reality competition category is The Traitors, SAS: Who Dares Wins, Race Across The World and Love Island, which aired its 10th season this year.

Other categories include serial drama, serial drama performance, comedy, rising star and quiz game show.

The National Television Awards will be broadcast live on Tuesday September 5 from 8pm on ITV1.