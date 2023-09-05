Sarah Lancashire hopes Happy Valley win encourages storylines for older females

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sarah Lancashire hopes Happy Valley win encourages storylines for older females

By Press Association
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley (BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire/PA)
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley (BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire/PA)

Sarah Lancashire has said she hopes the success of Happy Valley encourages more storylines starring older females after the hit show won the returning drama prize at the National Television Awards.

The BBC crime series beat out medical drama Call The Midwife, Netflix sci-fi hit Stranger Things and detective series Vera at the annual award ceremony held at The O2 in London on Tuesday night.

Asked in the show’s winner’s room if she thinks her casting will encourage more storylines starring older females, the 58-year-old actress said: “I do hope.

“I think things are changing and they’ve needed to change for a long time, evolution is slow but we’re catching up.”

National Television Awards
Joel Dommett hosted the awards (Suzan Moore/PA)

She confirmed there will not be another series after their success as she feels the show is complete, adding: “It was a story told as a trilogy which has been a great way to tell a story arch.

“The danger is you carry on and it losses its potency but I think this way it keeps it on top.”

The actress also praised the “calibre of writing” by creator Sally Wainwright and the production team.

She also picked up the best drama performance award later in the evening, seeing off tough competition from her co-star James Norton, Queen Charlotte’s India Amarteifio, Vera’s Brenda Blethyn and Call The Midwife’s Judy Parfitt.

Collecting the award on stage, she said: “Thank you so much for this. I have adored every scene, every moment of Happy Valley and I know I will never forget it.”

Comedian Joel Dommett kicked off the show by introducing some of the nominees before he told the audience: “My wife is actually nine months pregnant, she is due basically now.”

He joked that if his partner, Hannah Cooper, goes into labour, Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are on standby to take her to the hospital.

Reality TV series Gogglebox took home the first award of the night, The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, seeing off tough competition from The Masked Singer and Donnelly and McPartlin who were nominated for two of their shows, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway.

BBC’s The Traitors also received the award for best reality competition and The Graham Norton Show won in the new TV interviews category, beating Piers Morgan Uncensored on Talk TV, Louis Theroux Interviews… and The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show to claim the prize.

Norton appeared on a video link to collect the award, saying: “I’m so sorry I can’t be there. Finally, I win a National Television Award and I’m not there.”

He added: “This award, winning it means so much. Mostly it means that Ant and Dec don’t have a talk show… yet. Don’t do it to me, boys.”

The Our Dementia Choir delivered a moving performance during the show, with This Is England actress Vicky McClure admitting she was “shaking” during it.

McClure, who is the founder of the choir, told the audience: “I am shaking through pride that I am feeling right now to witness Our Dementia Choir playing at the O2.”

She added: “Our mission is to share knowledge, raise awareness and aid research to help find a cure, but also to remind everyone that with the right hearts and minds you really can change people’s lives for the better.”

Earlier in the evening, Sir Lenny Henry said “there’s a lot of change happening” in the TV industry with regards to diversity, but said that “the fight… is something that’s ongoing”.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet at the NTAs, the 65-year-old actor said: “Things are changing.

“We’re seeing more people of colour wielding clipboards and telling people what to do.

“I see more people with disabilities doing stuff, I see more people with tattoos.

“I think there’s a lot of change happening, just in the last five years but, don’t let anybody be thinking that it’s over.

“Because the fight and, it is a fight, is something that’s ongoing.”