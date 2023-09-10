Kate Garraway on ‘very lonely and very difficult’ time caring for husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kate Garraway on ‘very lonely and very difficult’ time caring for husband

By Press Association
Kate Garraway has spoken about the ‘very lonely and very difficult’ time she has had caring for her husband, Derek Draper (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kate Garraway has spoken about the “very lonely and very difficult” time she has had caring for her husband, Derek Draper.

In March 2020, the former political adviser fell seriously ill with Covid-19, which left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

Good Morning Britain presenter Garraway only sleeps for around four hours most nights and has not taken a day off since he became sick, according to The Sunday Times.

The 56-year-old told the newspaper: “Caring for someone you love is a privilege, and I will never give up, but I want to champion the cause that everyone in my position faces because I know people are drowning trying to navigate through the care system.

“We talk about a crisis but it is beyond crisis. It is very lonely and very difficult, and I at least do have that voice.”

Garraway has made two documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper battles the long-term effects of coronavirus, with both programmes winning National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.

She was recognised with an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

She said: “I worry that I’m failing on every front, at everything. But I’ve got to keep going and fight on for Derek.”

She also revealed that, on the day of a Good Morning Britain episode last November, she had to go to hospital with chest pain.

Garraway said: “When I went back, they (the doctors) said ‘Ye-ah, we don’t think you’re strong enough to do stressor tests’… funnily enough… I mean, oh my God, we’ve had enough stressor tests.”

She also said Draper has developed a “weird choking” and his inability to breathe out carbon dioxide or breathe in oxygen “is slightly poisoning his body all the time”.

She said her husband becomes “very emotional about the strain this has put on me” but having an illness can “strip you of your empathy”.

She also said she has never had a “period where we could say ‘Well, at least he’s safe now’.”

Garraway and Draper were invited to be Sir Elton John’s guests of honour at his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert at London’s O2 Arena in April.

Her husband was also at her side in June, despite being in and out of hospital, when she collected her MBE from the Prince of Wales in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Garraway also said her “children’s lives are passing, my life is passing” and it is “no longer possible to live in crisis mode”.

She added: “If he was more physically stable, if we knew more about the parameters, if we knew how much of the old Derek can be retrieved, I’d be able to reason more.”

Garraway has also written two books – The Power Of Hope: The Moving Memoir From ITV’s Kate Garraway, and The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism – following Draper’s health struggle.

– The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism is due to be published in hardback on Thursday.