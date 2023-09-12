Phil Spencer returns to filming with Kirstie Allsopp weeks after parents’ deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Phil Spencer returns to filming with Kirstie Allsopp weeks after parents’ deaths

By Press Association
TV stars Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer return to filming (Channel 4/PA)
TV stars Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer return to filming (Channel 4/PA)

TV presenter Phil Spencer has returned to filming Location, Location, Location with co-host Kirstie Allsopp less than a month after the death of both his parents in a car accident.

Spencer’s parents, Anne and David, died on their farm in Littlebourne, Kent, after their car toppled off a bridge and into a river while on their way to have lunch on August 18.

Kent Fire and Rescue service was called and spent 90 minutes at the scene however the couple, who had been married for 60 years, died together, leaving behind Spencer and his three siblings.

On Tuesday, Allsopp shared a video with Spencer on Instagram confirming the pair had returned to filming their hit Channel 4 property programme, in which they have appeared in 39 series together.

The 52-year-old said: “So we’re back at work filming on Location, Location, Location and I didn’t quite know what my next post on Instagram should be, because the last post was about Phil’s mum and dad and you all put such lovely, lovely messages and Phil was so grateful.”

Spencer interjected: “I’m very grateful, and I haven’t put anything on Instagram either, but I do appreciate people’s lovely, lovely comments.”

Allsopp continued: “You see, he’s English and he is a man and he’s just done really, really well.

“So round of applause to Phil for doing that and thank you.

“You’ve all been so kind.”

Dynamic duo Spencer and Allsopp have presented Location, Location, Location together for more than 20 years and have also starred in spin-off shows including Relocation, Relocation.

It was Allsopp who broke the news of the death of Spencer’s parents on Instagram, telling fans to join her in “sending so much love” to her co-star.

Later, 53-year-old Spencer also confirmed the news on Instagram, confirming his mum’s Parkinson’s and dad’s dementia had been worsening in the lead up to the fatal accident.

He also said the accident is “what God had planned for them” so the couple could stay together after six decades of marriage and four children.

Describing the moments before the accident, he wrote: “The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river.

“There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it, they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.

“Their carer was in the car and managed to climb out of a back window so the alarm was raised quite quickly.

“As many farmers do, my brother had a penknife and so was able to cut the seat belts.

“He pulled them out of the river but they never regained consciousness.”