Amy Dowden sends support to Strictly team after ‘hardest step’ in cancer journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Amy Dowden sends support to Strictly team after ‘hardest step’ in cancer journey

By Press Association
Amy Dowden (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Amy Dowden (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden has sent a message of support to the BBC show team ahead of its first live programme of 2023, saying: “I know it’s going to be amazing.”

The 33-year-old announced in June that she had undergone a mastectomy after discovering she had stage three breast cancer, and would be unable to have a celebrity partner on the show this year.

The new batch of famous faces will take to the dancefloor for their first performance with their professional partners during the first live show of the 21st series on Saturday night.

Ahead of the show, she posted a photo of her dressed in Strictly glamour to her Instagram and wrote: “Happy live show day @bbcstrictly. Wishing the entire team a fabulous show and I know it’s going to be amazing!

“I’ve been kept up to date with the pros and a few sneaky FaceTimes! Literally can’t wait to watch and support you all.

“Hopefully I’ll be there in a few weeks. #my2023officialpic #keepdancing #strictlycomedancing #friends #strictlyfamily #thebestshow.”

Previously, Dowden shared a video of her loved ones helping her shave her head as she revealed she had crossed the halfway point in her chemotherapy treatment.

She said this is the “hardest step so far” as she explained that she tried to save her hair as she felt like “so much” had been taken away from her that made her feel like herself.

The dancer added: “I’ve not been able to take control of this journey so far, but as you can see with some of my loved ones I took the courage and control.

“It’s going to take some time to get use to and learn to love and embrace but, I’m now focussing-not on the hair I’m losing but the hair I’m going to get back and the happy dancing, tea lover who talks way to fast whilst rolling every rrrrr who is still there inside with or without hair!”

During the launch show on last Saturday, the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers and judges performed a dance in honour of their “Welsh dragon” Dowden.

The show also saw 15-strong cohort of celebrity contestants paired up with their dance partners.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly return as hosts for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The show’s co-host Tess Daly has said viewers are in for a “spellbinding series” as the dance competition kicks off this weekend.

“This new cast are so exciting.

“They’re so full of fun and just totally up for it and they’re also completely adorable,” she said ahead of the first live show.

“I fell in love with them all from the off at the launch show.

“I have high hopes we are in for a spellbinding series.”

Celebrities in the mix for the glitterball trophy this year include actress Amanda Abbington, broadcaster Angela Rippon, former Family Fortunes host Les Dennis and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

Daly, who has presented the BBC One show since its first series in 2004, added that is was a “huge privilege” to be part of a TV show that “the nation has taken to their hearts”.

“Families have grown up together, watching it on a Saturday night, they tell me all the time,” she said.

“It feels wonderful to be a part of that.

“I think the reason it’s remained so popular is because, in a nutshell, it’s joyful, it’s warm and celebratory feel good television which happens to be made by the most wonderful and talented production crew you could ever wish to work with.

“I love every last one of them.”

She will co-host alongside Claudia Winkleman, who took over from Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2014.

Winkleman agreed that she “cannot wait to watch these people learn to dance”, adding: “The thing I am most looking forward to this series is us all being together.

“I love standing next to Tess and love trying on sparkly outfits.”

Strictly Come Dancing will go live on Saturday from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.