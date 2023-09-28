BBC podcast hosted by Sam Smith wins two awards at British Podcast Awards 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC podcast hosted by Sam Smith wins two awards at British Podcast Awards 2023

By Press Association
A BBC podcast hosted by pop star Sam Smith has won two gongs at the British Podcast Awards 2023 (PA)
A BBC podcast hosted by pop star Sam Smith has won two gongs at the British Podcast Awards 2023 (PA)

A BBC podcast hosted by pop star Sam Smith has won two gongs at the British Podcast Awards 2023.

A Positive Life: HIV From Terrence Higgins To Today explores stories of HIV in the UK over the last 40 years and won the podcast of the year gong and the gold award for the best factual podcast.

The award was presented to the production team by Martyn Butler and Richard Angell, co-founder and chief executive respectively of The Terrence Higgins Trust.

The British Podcast Awards
One of the winners of the Podcast Champion, Vogue Williams (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Elsewhere, My Therapist Ghosted Me, which is hosted by Irish media personality and model Vogue Williams and comedian Joanne McNally, won the podcast champion gong.

The News Agents, which is co-hosted by journalists Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall won the gold award for best daily podcast while My Dad Wrote A Porno, about three friends who read erotica written by one of their fathers, won the hall of fame award.

A number of celebrities presented at the awards ceremony including reality stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo from the NewlyWeds podcast and TV presenter Miquita Oliver who co-hosts the podcast Stirring It Up With Andi And Miquita Oliver.

In the listeners’ choice category, the true crime podcast RedHanded came out on top, while Partygate: The Inside Story for ITV News, about the scandal which ensued following reports there were Downing Street parties during the pandemic lockdowns, won the spotlight award.

Persevering: Grief As Told By Young People, Let’s Talk About Loss came home with the best specialist podcast and the gold award for best new podcast was won by 28ish Days Later, which looks at the menstrual cycle with journalist India Rakusen.

The British Podcast Awards
Hosts Stephen Bailey and Zoe Lyon with The News Agents’s Emily Maitlis, winners of the best daily podcast at the British Podcast Awards (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Elsewhere, the rising star gong was awarded to Chante Joseph at The Guardian, who hosts the Pop Culture podcast where she digs into current pop culture stories popular on the internet.

The gold award for the best news and current affairs podcast was won by The Guardian for Today In Focus and the gold award for the best entertainment podcast was won by the Elis James And John Robins Podcast for BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.

News publication Tortoise was recognised for its podcast series Pig Iron when it won the gold award for best documentary podcast and the gold award for best history podcast was given to Sounds Of Black Britain by The Black Curriculum.

Other categories included best kids’ podcast, best parenting podcast, best sex and relationships podcast, best sports podcast, best true crime podcast and best Welsh language podcast.

There were also awards given out for subjects including climate, business, fiction and wellbeing.

The awards were held at Outernet London hosted by comedians Zoe Lyons and Stephen Bailey.