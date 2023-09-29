Love Island winner Amber Davies is fourth contestant lined up for Dancing On Ice

West End actress and reality star Amber Davies has been unveiled as the latest celebrity taking part in the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

The former Love Island star, who is set to play Vivian Ward in a Pretty Woman musical tour, is the fourth celebrity confirmed to appear after S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt, soap actress Claire Sweeney and former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton were announced.

The news was revealed on ITV’s Lorraine, with Davies saying: “I would definitely say that I’m an adrenaline junkie but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them, I don’t want the adrenaline to get the better of me.

“I can count on one hand how many times I’ve ice skated.

Davies, 26, won hit ITV2 reality dating show Love Island in 2017 alongside ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay.

After the show she landed her first major West End role in 9 To 5, before joining the third season of CBBC’s Almost Never, alongside The Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and JLS singer-songwriter Aston Merrygold.

Last year she joined the cast of Back To The Future The Musical playing the character of Lorraine Baines, the mother of protagonist Marty McFly – played by Ben Joyce.

While starring in the production, Davies confirmed her romance with West End co-star Joyce.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield previously hosted Dancing On Ice (PA)

It is not yet known who will be presenting Dancing On Ice next year after long-time host Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV in May after he admitted to having a relationship with a younger male former colleague on This Morning.

He had fronted the skating competition since its launch in 2006 alongside his former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby.

Willoughby returned to This Morning duties amid the furore of the Schofield affair, but it is not known if she will also return to host Dancing On Ice.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024.