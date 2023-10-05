Spice Girls star shares love of reading in CBeebies Bedtime Stories appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Spice Girls star shares love of reading in CBeebies Bedtime Stories appearance

By Press Association
Geri Halliwell-Horner is the latest CBeebies Bedtime Stories reader (BBC/PA)
Geri Halliwell-Horner is the latest CBeebies Bedtime Stories reader (BBC/PA)

Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell-Horner has read children’s tale I Love You Because I love You for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The singer and children’s author will recite the book, written by Muon Thi Van and illustrated by Jessica Love, in an episode set to air on Friday evening.

The book is billed as a celebration of love and details all the big and small reasons why we love the people we do.

His Dark Materials Premiere – London
Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ian West/PA)

Halliwell-Horner, 51, said: “I was thrilled to read for CBeebies as I take great delight in telling children’s stories and sharing my love of reading.

“There’s nothing better than getting lost in a wonderful book and escaping to a magical world.

“Which is what inspired me to write books myself.”

Halliwell-Horner follows in the footsteps of McFly’s Tom Fletcher, comedian Guz Khan, England footballer Leah Williamson and the return of popular Tom Hardy reading tales on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

It comes as the first book in her children’s adventure series titled Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen was published.

The book follows orphan Rosie Frost who is sent to a mystery island home to extraordinary teenagers and also a sanctuary for endangered species.

Halliwell-Horner signed a two-book deal with Scholastic UK and Penguin Young Reader imprint Philomel Books in the US.

The series comes after the success of her Ugenia Lavender series, which was first published in 2008.

The story will air at 6.50pm on Friday on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.