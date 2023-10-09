Gareth Thomas shares message of ‘strength’ he wrote himself after Celebrity SAS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gareth Thomas shares message of ‘strength’ he wrote himself after Celebrity SAS

By Press Association
Gareth Thomas appears in the latest series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gareth Thomas appears in the latest series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Welsh rugby player Gareth Thomas has shared a message of “strength” he wrote to himself the day he left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Thomas, 49,  appears on the latest series of the Channel 4 military survival show, which aims to challenge the mental and physical capacities of famous figures.

The former Welsh rugby captain made history in 2009 when he became the first openly gay rugby player in the world and in a clip shown during the series, Thomas discussed overcoming homophobia and said he was “petrified” to come out whilst still playing rugby.

Taking to social media site X, formerly Twitter, Thomas shared some words of encouragement he had written following his time on the military-style show.

Explaining why he wanted to share the message, Thomas said: “The day I left SAS I had learnt so much I didn’t wanna forget, so I wrote it down and still look at it constantly now to give me strength.

“I hope by sharing this someone might connect with a point and find strength when they need it.”

The message said: “Pure strength comes from doing everything at the best of your ability.

“I am the truth I know me to be, rather than the lies other people make up about me.

“I make decisions with a clear mind then that’s the right decision for me. I have no fears I cannot overcome.

Celebrity Big Brother Launch 2012 – London
Gareth Thomas when he entered the Celebrity Big Brother House at Elstree Studios, Borehamwood (Ian West/PA)

“When I can’t, or don’t want to go on, it’s so easy to just keep going on.

“Don’t rush through life, enjoy it and stroll through it. The only way to respond to negativity is to find success.”

Earlier this year, Thomas settled a legal case with an ex-partner who accused him of “deceptively” transmitting HIV to him.

Ian Baum sued Thomas in the High Court for allegedly hiding his HIV status and “failing to take reasonable care” not to pass the virus on.

Thomas agreed to pay £75,000 plus costs, but said he has not admitted liability by settling, adding that he maintains his innocence “in all the meritless allegations”.

Thomas publicly revealed he was living with HIV in 2019 and has campaigned to raise awareness of the condition through the Terrence Higgins Trust charity, of which he is a patron.

Other celebrities to appear in series five of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins include former health secretary Matt Hancock, TV Personality Danielle Lloyd, former footballer Jermaine Pennant and reality stars Montana Brown, Teddy Soares and Amber Turner.