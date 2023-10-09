Caitlyn Jenner on appearing in Kardashian documentary: Kris doesn’t run my show

Caitlyn Jenner has said her former partner Kris Jenner “still runs the show, but she doesn’t run my show” as she discussed taking part in a new documentary about the family which the other Kardashian-Jenners did not participate in.

House Of Kardashian explores the lives of the reality TV stars-turned-businesswomen, who include Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and their mother Kris, and her other children, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The three-part Sky series also includes first-hand testimony from those in the family’s inner circle, including the Jenner children’s other parent, Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn told the PA news agency: “When they approached me, I know, they had approached Kris earlier about it and she decided not to get involved with it and that’s her decision.

“And honestly, I don’t have conversations with her about the things that I’m doing today and I’m kind of out there on my own, which is fine.

“And so I said ‘Yeah I’ll do it’. I want to make sure that the kids are represented properly.

“It’s a tough business and these are amazing people and I want to make sure that people know that.”

Asked why the Kardashians decided not to take part in the documentary, she said: “I have no idea. Honestly, I haven’t really had a conversation with Kris in years and I’m sure it was her decision, not mine.

“Kris still runs the show, but she doesn’t run my show.”

The family rose to fame with their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons.

It became a pop culture juggernaut after launching in 2007 with a cast of largely unknown sisters.

The famous siblings star in a new series by Disney+ which launched last year, titled The Kardashians, and follows on from its predecessor in documenting the personal lives and business ventures of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Jenner said: “I remember when we started the show, and started talking about the celebrity and being famous and I said ‘It’s a business and you have to look at it that way, don’t get all full of yourself, it’s a business, and you can take that business, and you can really build things with it’.

“I never imagined in my wildest dreams they would ever build it like they have built it over the years and honestly, the whole family has stayed relevant for the last 20 years and to me, that’s absolutely amazing.

“They did it through hard work. I’ve got some of the hardest working kids and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The siblings have all launched their own businesses including Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Kim Kardashian’s shapeware brand Skims.

Jenner hopes she has passed on the values she learnt while training to be an Olympic gold-medal winning decathlete.

She said: “If you spend your whole young life working hard, overcoming tremendous obstacles, then working even harder and eventually you finally get the opportunity to go in front of the world and try to be the best you can possibly be, and be the best in the world at something, you accomplish that and you walk away.

“And you’ve learned a lot about yourself, about what it takes to be successful.

“And I tried to take those same values, and teach them to my children. Not only telling them things, but as an example.”

House Of Kardashian is available on Sky Documentaries and Now.