This Morning stars brand Holly Willoughby departure ‘sad day’

By Press Association
Holly Willoughby has left This Morning (Lucy North/PA)
This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have led messages to Holly Willoughby after she announced on Tuesday she would not be returning to the ITV programme.

Hammond and Rochelle Humes, who have both presented alongside Willoughby, said that it was a “sad day” after the presenter, 42, revealed the news in an Instagram post which said that she had made her decision for herself and her family.

A number of celebrities left supportive comments for Willoughby on her Instagram post including fellow This Morning host Dermot O’Leary, who said that he had “nothing but love and respect” for her.

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna added: “You have given us all so much love and light, in front and behind the cameras. I am so grateful for everything you have given me… I love you so much darling beautiful Holly, the sunshine of our days.”

Irish TV presenter and This Morning star Craig Doyle said: “We are so supportive of you and we love you to bits, we just wish it didn’t end this way. Its a sad day for everyone.”

Another regular on This Morning, Josie Gibson, said: “You’ve made me laugh until my cheeks ache sharing the sofa with you. We are sending you so much love HW”.

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid said that she was “sending love” to Holly’s family, whilst This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams said: “Love you Holly. Thank you so much for all that you’ve done to welcome me, and support with nothing but kindness and a load of great laughs over the years.”

Elsewhere, Love Island host Laura Whitmore told the presenter to look after herself, adding: “You light up any screen you’re on xxx.”

TV personality and broadcaster Vanessa Feltz, who has been interviewed by Willoughby on the ITV show, said: “We will miss you so very much my darling”, while TV chef James Martin, who has cooked for the presenter before, said: “Big love to you and your family see you soon and the door is always open for lunch or dinner.”

Willoughby’s departure comes after a 36-year-old man was remanded in custody last week charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the presenter.

The TV star’s former co-host Phillip Schofield left This Morning in May after he admitted to a relationship with a younger male former colleague.

Willoughby and Schofield, who had presented the show together since 2009, also co-hosted Dancing On Ice before Schofield’s ITV resignation.

It is not clear yet whether Willoughby will present the next series of the celebrity competition, which is due to return in the new year.