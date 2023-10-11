Lorraine Kelly wishes Holly Willoughby ‘all the best’ after ‘difficult decision’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lorraine Kelly wishes Holly Willoughby ‘all the best’ after ‘difficult decision’

By Press Association
ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly sent best wishes to Holly Willoughby as she spoke of the 'terribly difficult decision' the TV star had to make in announcing that she will not be returning to This Morning (Ian West/PA)
ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly sent best wishes to Holly Willoughby as she spoke of the ‘terribly difficult decision’ the TV star had to make in announcing that she will not be returning to This Morning (Ian West/PA)

ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly sent best wishes to Holly Willoughby as she spoke of the “terribly difficult decision” the TV star had to make in announcing that she will not be returning to This Morning.

At the start of her ITV show Lorraine on Wednesday, Kelly spoke about appearing on This Morning as a guest last week, saying: “I think it was last Tuesday… And it was lovely, and Holly was so relaxed and so happy, and her and Josie (Gibson) obviously get on like a house on fire.

“The whole place, it just felt as if things are getting back to normal, and then out of the blue this happens, this horrible, awful thing that she’s having to deal with…”

Kelly added: “It just is a shame and, Holly, we wish you all the very best, you and your family. I know that must have been a terribly difficult decision because she loves the show. She loves the show.”

Willoughby, 42, announced on Tuesday that she was stepping down from This Morning after 14 years, saying in an Instagram post that she had made the decision for herself and her family.

This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were also among the stars sending messages of support to Willoughby following the news of her departure.

Hammond and Rochelle Humes, who have both presented alongside Willoughby, said it was a “sad day”.

A number of celebrities left supportive comments on Instagram, including fellow This Morning host O’Leary, who said he has “nothing but love and respect” for her.