Penny Lancaster suffers knee injury while on tour with husband Sir Rod Stewart

By Press Association
Penny Lancaster has revealed she suffered a knee injury while on tour with her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, in Brazil (Yui Mok/PA)
Penny Lancaster has revealed she suffered a knee injury while she on tour with her husband, Sir Rod Stewart.

The 52-year-old former model said she has a torn meniscus, which was aggravated by activity while in Brazil with the singer.

She was spotted on crutches while attending the launch of Geri Halliwell-Horner’s book Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen at the Tower of London on Tuesday night.

Penny Lancaster on crutches at the launch of Geri Halliwell-Horner’s book Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen at the Tower of London (Yui Mok/PA)

Lancaster told the PA news agency she had an “initial torn meniscus” which has affected the bone above her knee due to “activity while away on tour” with Sir Rod in Brazil.

Her representative added: “The cause of the injury is not known, nor at this stage, is the treatment. This will be decided at a later date.”

They also clarified that the injury was “not connected” with her activities as a special constable for City of London Police.