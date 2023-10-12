New Doctor Who theme tune unveiled ahead of 60th anniversary celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Doctor Who theme tune unveiled ahead of 60th anniversary celebrations

By Press Association
Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson as The Doctor and Ruby Sunday (BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney/PA)
Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson as The Doctor and Ruby Sunday (BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney/PA)

The BBC has unveiled a new theme tune for long-running TV series Doctor Who, ahead of a concert celebrating its 60th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, radio presenter Jo Whiley will host a special edition of Sunday Night Is Music Night on BBC Radio 2 – Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration, with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the BBC Singers, conducted by Alastair King.

Ahead of the programme, which will be broadcast on Radio 2 from 8pm to 10pm on Sunday, the BBC has released a clip teasing the new theme tune.

Doctor Who will return for three special episodes this November, featuring David Tennant as the 14th doctor and Catherine Tate playing his sidekick Donna Noble, to coincide with the celebrations.

The first of the three specials will be titled The Star Beast, the second is Wild Blue Yonder and the third is The Giggle.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will take over as the Time Lord after the three specials, and will star alongside Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, who is playing the Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday.

The series will also include RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon, Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney and American actor Neil Patrick Harris.

Actress Miriam Margolyes, who has starred in Blackadder, Babe and the Harry Potter films, will appear in the anniversary specials as the voice behind Meep, the creature adapted from The Star Beast comic strip.

The series revamp sees It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies return as showrunner, the man behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show, succeeding Chris Chibnall who introduced Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

Doctor Who will air on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, while streaming platform Disney+ will show episodes to audiences elsewhere.

Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration will be available on BBC Sounds after it has been broadcast and has also been filmed for BBC iPlayer.

The series, which follows a time-travelling Time Lord as they journey through space and time, celebrates its 60th anniversary on November 23.