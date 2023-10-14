Ryan Thomas sheds tear as he watches his brother Adam Thomas on Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Thomas sheds tear as he watches his brother Adam Thomas on Strictly

By Press Association
Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk wowed the judges (BBC)
Actor Ryan Thomas could be seen shedding a tear from the Strictly Come Dancing audience while he watched his brother Adam Thomas glide across the dancefloor.

Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas delivered an elegant waltz for his latest routine with his partner Luba Mushtuk to I Wonder Why by Curtis Stigers, which landed them a score of 32.

Judge Anton Du Beke admitted he was “speechless” after the performance and praised the actor for having the best top line he had seen across the whole series.

Motsi Mabuse also agreed it was his “best dance” since the series started.

Actress Ellie Leach kicked off the fourth week with a lively samba to Copacabana by Barry Manilow alongside her partner Vito Coppola.

Dressed in a vibrant pink feathered dress, the former Corrie star twirled and dipped her way to a score of 28.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said Leach had “mastered” the dance from the waist upward but advised her to focus on her footwork, adding: “What a way to open our show.”

Mabuse noted the complexity of the routine but said she could see a “struggle” in the actress’s face.

Paralympic champion Jody Cundy and his partner Jowita Przystal performed an energetic salsa filled with dramatic lifts and flips for their routine.

Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal
Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal (Guy Levy/BBC)

Cundy, who is celebrating his 45th birthday on Saturday, scored 19 points for his dance to Bellini’s Samba de Janeiro.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said it “lacked fluidity” but hailed the sportsman for the lifts.

Mabuse noted that he started strong with Przystal ripping open his shirt, but that he became more “shy” as the performance went on and encouraged him to be more confident in himself.

Actress Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice performed a quick-footed foxtrot to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac for their routine, scoring 31 points for their efforts.

Mabuse said she enjoyed that they took the time to show the “beauty of the movement”.

Channel 4 news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy delivered a dramatic paso doble to By The Way by Red Hot Chili Peppers with his partner Lauren Oakley, securing him 28 points.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley
Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley (Guy Levy/BBC)

Ballas described the news anchor as “rather special” and praised his “crisp, sharp, to the point” movements.

Reality star Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima made a triumphant comeback after landing in the dance-off last week with their Viennese Waltz to Brenda Lee’s You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me, which landed them 28 points.

Revel Horwood said he “really loved” the routine, describing it as “beautiful”.

Ballas hailed it as her “best dance so far” and said she gets extra praise for coming back so strong after surviving the dreaded dance-off.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.