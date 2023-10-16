Engaged Millie Bobby Brown says being a wife was never her ‘intention’

Millie Bobby Brown has said that it was never her “intention” to be a wife but revealed that her fiance Jake Bongiovi, son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, helped to change her mind about marriage.

Speaking to Glamour UK, the Stranger Things star, 19, discussed her engagement to the 21-year-old American model and said she always knew she wanted to have children, but had never fantasised about a wedding.

“That wasn’t my dream,” she said, “My dream was to have a baby.”

Millie Bobby Brown (AB+DM/Glamour)

“I wanted to be the woman that my mum is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me,” she said.

“So that was never my intention, to be a wife. But after meeting Jake and seeing, ‘Oh, I don’t have to be this stereotypical wife for him’.

“He doesn’t want me to be that either.

“He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that. I was like, ‘Oh, I do want this’.”

Speaking further about her relationship, she added: “We were modelled wonderful, loving relationships…

“So it’s something that we both had that mutual drive for.”

She added: “His family were so wonderfully accepting of me and embraced me, and it’s so nice to find a second family in that.”

Brown also revealed that she has trust issues from growing up in the public eye, admitting “I don’t have a lot of friends.”

The actress, who is known for playing Eleven in the hit Netflix series that shot her to fame, said that she has blocked people out of her life due to the impact of fame.

Speaking about the criticism she received for sometimes speaking over her cast mates during group interviews for the series, she said: “We’re kids — we talk over each other…

Millie Bobby Brown on the frontpage of Glamour UK (AB+DM/Glamour)

“I was just penalised for overtalking and oversharing and being too loud.”

Brown said she was accused of “trying to steal the thunder” of her castmates and said that grown adults called her “an idiot”, “stupid” and “a brat”.

“You cannot speak on children that are underage,” Brown said.

“I mean, our brains physically have not grown yet. To diminish and practically stunt someone’s growth mentally, strip them down, tell them, ‘Hey, listen, you don’t look that great.’

“‘Why are you wearing that? How dare you think you can wear that? How dare you say that?’”

The actress and business woman, who founded beauty company Florence By Mills, said that she worked to keep public opinion out of her life.

“Nobody’s allowed in,” she said.

“This is my life, and the only people that are allowed are the people that I open the gate for…

“Other than that, everybody’s out. And yes, it’s sad. There are trust issues. And yes, I have issues with having friends. I don’t have a lot of friends.

“Yes, I block out a lot of people. I’m a reserved person, socially.”

She added: “I will never let that gate open again… Because everyone’s crossed it.”

Brown has just released her new book Nineteen Steps, which involved her and her sister conducting interviews with their grandmother about her memories of living through the Second World War.

Brown has been announced as one of the honourees of Glamour’s 2023 Global Women Of The Year alongside Barbie actress America Ferrera.

Glamour UK’s Women Of The Year awards, in partnership with Samsung, will take place in London on Tuesday.