Two Big Brother contestants to face public vote in second live eviction

By Press Association
Big Brother is being shown on ITV2 and ITVX (Big Brother/Initial/ITV/PA)
Big Brother is being shown on ITV2 and ITVX (Big Brother/Initial/ITV/PA)

Big Brother contestants Henry and Zak will be the next housemates to face the public vote ahead of the second live eviction of the series.

During Wednesday’s episode of the ITV2 show, it was revealed that the pair had received the most nominations from their fellow housemates.

Zak received five nominations from Hallie, Kerry, Chanelle, Jenkin and Henry, while Henry received four nominations from Dylan, Olivia, Noky and Jenkin.

Paul opted to nominate Trish on the basis that he feels he is “getting lectured a little bit rather than just having a clear, open, light-hearted conversation”.

Trish returned the favour by nominating Paul, stating that he is emotionally not “very intelligent”, adding: “There’s no deepness to him. He’s just not interesting in my opinion.”

After nominations, Jordan began to open up to Matty about his journey with sexuality, saying: “I’m glad to be here. Glad to be queer.”

He added: “I came out to my mother the first night of university, screaming down the phone in the smoking area because there was this guy that I fancied… and I thought for some reason, if I come out to my mother this guy will want to…”

Farida was the first contestant to be voted off the show after she and Kerry received the most nominations from their fellow housemates.

Voting for this week’s eviction, which is set to take place on Friday night, will open at 10.15pm on Wednesday via the Big Brother app.

Either Henry or Zak will be evicted from the Big Brother house and viewers will be able to watch presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best chat to the evictee in their first live interview on Big Brother: Late & Live at 10.15pm on Friday.

Big Brother continues on Thursday on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.