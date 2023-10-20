Ant and Dec seen preparing ‘five-star’ jungle retreat in I’m A Celebrity trailer

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly can be seen preparing the “ultimate jungle experience” in a new trailer for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

In the 60-second teaser, the Geordie duo are dressed as luxury hotel staff as they set up a “five-star” jungle retreat.

However, it will not be like any holiday the new batch of celebrities will have experienced before as the classic critters are set to return when the ITV show launches this autumn.

As a voiceover says “come away with us, far, far away, into the heart of a tropical jungle”, McPartlin and Donnelly can be seen laying out decorative towels and sun loungers.

The peaceful aura is soon shattered when the “exotic cuisine” on display features mystery animal parts and insects.

It is further ruined when Donnelly pours a bucket of maggots into a bathtub as the voiceover says “let us pamper you beyond your wildest expectations”.

The trailer ends with the presenting duo smiling to the camera before it pans to them sweeping up the letters of “Get Me Out Of Here” out of the sand as the voiceover says “we’ll give you the full celebrity treatment”.

Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott (ITV)

The last series of the ITV reality series saw the show return to the Australian jungle after a number of years away due to the pandemic.

Former England footballer Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle in November 2022 after she beat former health secretary Matt Hancock and actor Owen Warner in the final.

The show also launched the first year of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa earlier this year.

The spin-off saw famous faces who have previously competed on the show battle it out to become the first I’m A Celebrity Legend.

Former Hear’Say pop star Myleene Klass won the series while Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo came second and Olympic javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread was third.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX.