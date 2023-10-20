Ant and Dec seen preparing ‘five-star’ jungle retreat in I’m A Celebrity trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ant and Dec seen preparing ‘five-star’ jungle retreat in I’m A Celebrity trailer

By Press Association
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly host the ITV show (Lucy North/PA)
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly can be seen preparing the “ultimate jungle experience” in a new trailer for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

In the 60-second teaser, the Geordie duo are dressed as luxury hotel staff as they set up a “five-star” jungle retreat.

However, it will not be like any holiday the new batch of celebrities will have experienced before as the classic critters are set to return when the ITV show launches this autumn.

As a voiceover says “come away with us, far, far away, into the heart of a tropical jungle”, McPartlin and Donnelly can be seen laying out decorative towels and sun loungers.

The peaceful aura is soon shattered when the “exotic cuisine” on display features mystery animal parts and insects.

It is further ruined when Donnelly pours a bucket of maggots into a bathtub as the voiceover says “let us pamper you beyond your wildest expectations”.

The trailer ends with the presenting duo smiling to the camera before it pans to them sweeping up the letters of “Get Me Out Of Here” out of the sand as the voiceover says “we’ll give you the full celebrity treatment”.

Jill Scott
Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott (ITV)

The last series of the ITV reality series saw the show return to the Australian jungle after a number of years away due to the pandemic.

Former England footballer Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle in November 2022 after she beat former health secretary Matt Hancock and actor Owen Warner in the final.

The show also launched the first year of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa earlier this year.

The spin-off saw famous faces who have previously competed on the show battle it out to become the first I’m A Celebrity Legend.

Former Hear’Say pop star Myleene Klass won the series while Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo came second and Olympic javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread was third.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX.