Big Brother housemates share kiss after contestants speculate over romance

Two Big Brother housemates will share a private kiss after fellow contestants speculate over a budding romance between the pair.

During Tuesday’s episode, housemates will discuss the possibility of a romantic relationship between Henry and Jordan.

Sitting across from the pair in the garden, Jenkin will say to Hallie: “Do you reckon them two would be a cute couple?”

Jordan shares a secret kiss with Henry (ITV/PA)

Hallie responds “I’ve always thought that you know,” before Jenkin adds: “You can just tell they have a really good relationship.”

When Tom approaches, they ask him for his views and he says: “I don’t know… It would be cool if they were.”

Later, before they go to bed, Henry and Jordan share a kiss as they say goodnight to each other, unbeknownst to their fellow housemates.

Also in the episode, Paul will confide in Trish about his argument with Olivia over the weekly shopping task.

He says: “I came over to (her) when (she) was crying the other day when (she) had beef with Noky, and now (she’s) sat with Noky laughing at me. That’s when I got riled up because this is patronising now.”

Sneak Peek 👁️ Paul and Olivia confront their fallout head on, and the cameras see everything, even when the lights are out…#BBUK pic.twitter.com/EGlhCslQJJ — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 24, 2023

Olivia vents to Big Brother in the diary room and says: “It’s doing my nut in. He owes me an apology for screaming at me. Look at this face Big Brother, do you think I deserve to be screamed at?”

Later, Kerry speaks to Paul and encourages him to speak to Olivia, to which he says: “I don’t want to be off with Olivia but I’ll be honest with her in a minute and tell her she pissed me off, and that’s why I stood up and flipped.”

Olivia and Paul had an argument during Monday’s episode of the ITV2 show over following the rules of the weekly shopping task.

Olivia had told him to “stop moaning like a baby” as the challenge got under way, which saw the contestants dress up as ants as they were split into two colonies.

Big Brother continues at 9pm on Tuesday on ITV2 and ITVX.