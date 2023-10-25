Dame Mary Berry says key to cooking at Christmas is simplicity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Mary Berry says key to cooking at Christmas is simplicity

By Press Association
Dame Mary Berry said simplicity is the key to good cooking at Christmas (Good Housekeeping/David Venni)
Dame Mary Berry has said: “Who cares if you didn’t make it all from scratch?” as she shared tips for cooking at Christmas.

The former Great British Bake Off judge said the key to a successful Christmas dinner is simplicity, in keeping with her mission to make things more straightforward in the kitchen following the release of her new book, Mary Makes It Easy.

As the build-up to the festive season begins, 88-year-old Dame Mary told Good Housekeeping: “It’s so easy to overcomplicate things, particularly at Christmas.

Dame Mary Berry
“The key is to keep your ingredients simple, and each recipe in the book has a photo to guide.

“But also, not to be ashamed of buying things that make cooking easier, whether it’s Panko breadcrumbs or pre-rolled puff pastry.

“Who cares if you didn’t make it all from scratch?” she added.

The release of Dame Mary’s new book will accompany an upcoming BBC Two TV series.

Dame Mary also spoke about her most memorable Christmas gift.

Dame Mary Berry
“Not long after Paul and I got married, we went to my parents’ house and at the time I was beginning to get very keen on gardening.

“On Christmas Day, Paul gave me a big tub of chicken pellets, which are fertiliser, and it was all wrapped up in paper.

“My mother saw me open it and looked at Paul as if to say: ‘How could you?’ She thought it was dreadful, but I was thrilled.”

Dame Mary appeared on the Great British Bake Off for seven years alongside fellow judge Paul Hollywood and presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

She ended her time on the show after it moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017.

