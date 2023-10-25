Noddy Holder was more worried for his family when told he had months to live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Noddy Holder was more worried for his family when told he had months to live

By Press Association
Noddy Holder has talked about his chemotherapy treatment (Steve Parsons/PA)
Noddy Holder has said that he was “more worried” for his family when he was given the news that he had six months left to live.

The former frontman of Slade, 77, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer five years ago, and said that he was put on an experimental form of chemotherapy treatment that had not been tried on “anyone over 60”.

Speaking about his reaction to the diagnosis during an appearance with his wife Suzan Holder on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show with Alexis Conran, the musician said: “I was more worried for my family, how they were going to react, than I was for myself really.

“I went eventually to The Christie hospital in Manchester and I said, ‘Well is it six months? Is that it? Is that the end of the line?’

“And they said, ‘Well, the only option you’ve got is an experimental treatment that we’ve never ever tried before, we’ve had some success over the past 12 months with it, but we’ve never tried it on anyone over 60’… because it was very, very hard going.

“He said, ‘But your positive outlook and your mind could help you, and are you willing to take the trial on?’ and I said, ‘Well, what choice have I got really?…’ and I tried it, it was hard going, very hard going, but five years later I’m still standing.”

Noddy Holder fronted rock band Slade until 1992 (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Holder said that he kept his cancer treatment a secret for five years as he “didn’t want the attention.”

“I wanted to deal with it in my own way,” he said.

Mrs Holder revealed the musician’s diagnosis in a column for Cheshire Life magazine, where she said that he had coped “with amazing good humour and breath-taking bravery”.

Speaking on the Channel 5 show, she said that she “found out the definition of climbing the walls” when she went to appointments with Holder.

“I found there was one moment where I was trying to get out of the room vertically,” she said.

BRIT Awards 2010 – Show – London
Noddy Holder during the Brit Awards 2010 (Yui Mok/PA)

“It was unbelievable. I did fall apart. I got out of the room to fall apart, but unfortunately, you (Holder) knew that’s what was happening.

“I pulled myself together as quickly as possible, and I’ve been with him to every single appointment he’s ever had and obviously we’ve gone through all of that together.”

She added: “There’s lots of moments in rooms, small windowless rooms of people just shaking their heads going, ‘I’m really sorry, but there’s nothing’, and that’s what we were told.

“So for him now to be here five years later is incredible, is not where we thought we were going to be but it’s brilliant.”

Until 1992, Walsall-born Holder fronted the rock band Slade, known for singles that include Merry Xmas Everybody, My Oh My and Far Far Away.