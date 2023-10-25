Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire join Netflix spy series with Keira Knightley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire join Netflix spy series with Keira Knightley

By Press Association
Ben Whishaw attending the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)
Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire have joined the cast of upcoming Netflix thriller Black Doves alongside the already announced Keira Knightley.

Whishaw, 43, who won a Bafta for best leading actor this year for his portrayal of Adam in BBC series This Is Going To Hurt, will play Sam Young, a Champagne-drinking assassin.

Happy Valley star Lancashire, 59, who won the special recognition gong at the National Television Awards, will play spymaster Reed.

National Television Awards 2023 – London
Sarah Lancashire at the National Television Awards (Lucy North/PA)

The six-part spy series, which began filming in central London last week, is set against the backdrop of London at Christmas time and tells the story of Helen Webb, played by Love Actually and Atonement star, Knightley, 38.

Helen is a wife, mother and professional spy who has, for 10 years, been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the organisation she works for, the Black Doves.

After her secret lover Jason is assassinated, Reed calls in Sam to keep Helen safe as she investigates who killed Jason and why.

Sam and Helen uncover a vast conspiracy that links London to a looming geopolitical crisis.

UK premiere of Charlotte – Jewish Film Festival, London
Keira Knightley will star as Helen in Black Doves (Suzan Moore/PA)

Series writer Joe Barton, who was a screenwriter for TV thriller Giri/Haji and sci-fi series The Lazarus Project, said: “I started writing the scripts for this show over last year’s Christmas holidays, fuelled by turkey sandwiches and discarded bottles of cream liqueur.

“To be now going into production with a cast and crew full of people whose work I admire so much is unbelievably exciting and I couldn’t be more thrilled to get to see this show come to life.”

The show also stars Carnival Row’s Andrew Buchan, Bullet Train actor Andrew Koji, Chernobyl’s Sam Troughton, The Diplomat star Adam Silver and In My Skin actress Gabrielle Creevy.