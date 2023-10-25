Big Brother rule break leads to extra housemate being put up for public vote

A rule break in the Big Brother household has led to an extra person facing the public vote in the series’ third live eviction.

On Wednesday’s extended episode of Big Brother, the housemates learned that Dylan, Hallie and Trish had received the most nominations from their fellow housemates meaning that the trio now face the public vote.

Trish received five nominations from Dylan, Jenkin, Kerry, Paul and Tom while Hallie received four nominations from Chanelle, Jenkin, Jordan and Tom.

Sneak Peek 👁️ Yinrun breaks the rules, and it's time for the Housemates to Nominate again… #BBUK pic.twitter.com/CV1SANsKNj — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 25, 2023

Dylan also received four nominations from Kerry, Noky, Olivia and Trish.

Yinrun had nominated Hallie and Kerry but her votes were revoked following a rule break, which ultimately led to Dylan facing the public vote alongside Hallie and Trish.

After the housemates had made their nominations, Big Brother announced that somebody had broken the rules.

The announcement said: “Housemates. The rules regarding the discussion of nominations were clearly explained to you.

“Today at 1.18pm, this rule was broken by one of you. Both of their nominations have been revoked and they will also go to jail.”

We didn't have a jailed Yinrun on our 2023 Big Brother bingo card 😵 @AJOdudu #BBLL #BBUK pic.twitter.com/ksHdtrmkpl — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 24, 2023

Big Brother added: “The housemate that broke the rule is Yinrun…

“This rule break has affected the outcome of this week’s nominations.”

Yinrun stood up and said: “I feel very sorry because it might be a punishment for all housemates.

“I still say it because I was so nervous today and I don’t know who to choose. I apologise – sorry everyone.”

Following her rule break, Yinrun changed into an orange jumpsuit and headed into the garden to spend time in jail.

Yinrun sought support from Trish and Matty and after spending several hours in jail, the housemates protested for her release shouting: “Free Yinrun!”

One of the three housemates up for the public vote this week will be evicted from the Big Brother house on Friday night and viewers will be able to watch their first live interview on Big Brother: Late & Live with presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Voting for this week’s eviction opens at 10.15pm on Wednesday via the Big Brother app.

Big Brother continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.