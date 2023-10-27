Patrick Dempsey ‘shocked and saddened’ after mass shooting in hometown of Maine

US actor Patrick Dempsey said he is “heartbroken” for the victims of a mass shooting in his hometown in the state of Maine.

The Bridget Jones star, 57, has shared his grief over the “senseless act” which killed 18 people and wounded 13 others at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by last night’s tragedy in my hometown, Lewiston, Maine,” Dempsey said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“Maine’s greatest strength is it’s sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act.

“My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community.”

The attack is considered the worst mass killing in the US state’s history.

Maine residents have been ordered to keep to their homes amid the hunt for Robert Card, a US army reservist who is alleged to be the gunman.

President Joe Biden ordered all US flags to be flown at half-mast as condolences poured in from around the nation and elsewhere.