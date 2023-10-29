Matthew Perry’s memorable Friends scenes as Chandler Bing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Matthew Perry’s memorable Friends scenes as Chandler Bing

By Press Association
From left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc in 2002 (Reed Saxon/P)A
Matthew Perry was best known for playing the sarcastic and quick-witted Chandler Bing on much-loved US ’90s sitcom Friends.

He starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc and Lisa Kudrow for 10 series from 1994 to 2004.

Here are some of Perry’s most memorable quips and funniest moments as Chandler:

– The one where Chandler and Joey go on a double date with Janice

Chandler’s ex-girlfriend Janice is known for her distinctive laugh, which really gets under his skin.

Joey has arranged to go on a double date with Chandler and two women for Valentine’s Day, but they do not know who Joey’s date is bringing with her.

Much to Chandler’s surprise, it’s his ex-girlfriend Janice who cries out her catch phrase “oh – my – god” as she realises she’s on a date with him again.

The four have dinner, where Janice reveals she has cut Chandler out of all their pictures following the split but the next day he wakes up in bed beside her.

The 85th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green in Friends (Ian West/PA)

– The one where Chandler is transferred to Yemen

Chandler is making great efforts to split from Janice without breaking her heart again so he tells he has to move to Yemen for his job.

To his surprise, Janice ensures she will go with him to the airport until he boards his flight and at the airport – in the days before strict security – says: “I’m not leaving until you get on that plane.”

This forces Chandler to ask the woman at the desk if he can have a fake ticket to Yemen but she tells him he had to pay for a real one.

– The one with the steam room

Chandler is in a relationship with Monica, and goes to play racquetball with her brother Ross to help him bond with their father, Jack.

After the match, Chandler walks into the steam room and because he is not wearing his glasses, accidentally sits on Jack.

When Chandler relays the story to his friends, Monica said she cannot believe he gave her father a “lap dance.”

The Graham Norton Show – London
Matthew Perry, Miriam Margolyes and Gemma Arterton during filming of the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

– The one where nobody knows what Chandler does for a living

A running joke in the sitcom is that nobody knows what Chandler is employed to do.

During a games night, a trivia question arises around his actual job title.

Monica and Rachel cannot answer the question and this means they lose a forfeit and have to swap apartments with a very happy and smug Joey and Chandler who live in a small place across the hallway.

In a panic, Rachel had said Chandler’s job “has something to do with numbers” and then shouted “he’s a transponster” to which Monica cried: “That’s not even a word.”

– The one where Chandler tries to quit smoking

Chandler tries to quit smoking and borrows a hypnosis tape from Rachel.

The recording is a big success but because it is designed to help women kick the habit, it tells his subconscious he is a “strong, confident woman” who does not need cigarettes.

The next morning, oblivious to the full message, Chandler sashays into the bathroom dressed for a spa day with his hair wrapped in a towel, to roommate Joey’s astonishment.