Strictly judges send home fifth celebrity after dance-off with ‘fighting spirit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly judges send home fifth celebrity after dance-off with ‘fighting spirit’

By Press Association
A fifth celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
A fifth celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

A fifth celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after a dance-off which one judge said featured “fighting spirit” from both couples.

Former Love Island star Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima have lost their chance to lift the Glitterball trophy later this year after their Charleston dance to Jeepers Creepers by Al Donahue and his Orchestra failed to impress judges on Sunday’s pre-recorded BBC One show.

McDermott, 26, received a total of 25 points from the judges on Saturday and following a public vote faced Waterloo Road’s Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk in the dance-off.

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima dancing the Charleston
Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima dance the Charleston (Guy Levy/BBC)

McDermott had come back triumphant from two previous dance-offs but was unable to snatch victory for a third time.

Thomas and Mushtuk’s American smooth dance to Magic Moments by Perry Como had received a total score of 32 points from the judges.

Following the couples performing once again, judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “For me one couple did remarkably well and nailed that routine. That couple is Adam and Luba.”

Motsi Mabuse made the same decision, nevertheless praising both couples for their routines.

“Well I feel there was definitely a fighting spirit from both couples, I think both couples improved remarkably, they were both stunning,” she said.

Both Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas chose to save Thomas and Mushtuk as well.

McDermott said: “I have had the time of my life. Just to be here is incredible. Thank you to the judges and my amazing partner obviously.

“My fellow contestants are just incredible. It has been the most amazing experience. I can’t believe it’s over but I am going to be here in spirit every week supporting them.”

Di Prima told his dance partner that he was “so proud” of her and said she is what Strictly “is all about”.

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk rehearsing the American Smooth
Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk rehearse the American smooth (Guy Levy/BBC)

He said: “She has been great for me 8am till 9pm. Never stopping, asking just for a half an hour break.

“She is literally what Strictly is all about. A real novice, coming in, putting all the hard job.

“You have such a good soul. You are so humble and I say thank you that I found a friend like you. I have learnt so much from you. And your hard work within six weeks.

“You have never danced before. I am so proud of you. So proud of you honestly.”

The eliminated pair will be be joining former Strictly star Fleur East on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

The results show included a performance from Rick Astley with his new single Forever And More and professional dancers doubled down on the Halloween theme with a Wednesday Addams inspired routine.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday November 4 at 7.05pm on BBC One.