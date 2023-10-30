Big Brother contestants to receive warnings from ‘ghosts’ of former housemates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Big Brother contestants to receive warnings from ‘ghosts’ of former housemates

By Press Association
Big Brother housemates will be ‘haunted’ by previous evictees (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)
Big Brother housemates will be ‘haunted’ by previous evictees (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)

Big Brother contestants will be “haunted” by their former housemates who will appear as ghosts to deliver messages from “beyond the grave”.

In scenes that will air on Monday night, the housemates will be “haunted” by the sight of their ex-housemates during the shopping task.

Make-up artist Farida, who was the first contestant to be voted off the show, will appear and say: “Housemates beware. Someone is manipulating the younger housemates who are following them like sheep.”

This prompts housemates to speculate over who she was referring to, with Dylan suggesting the message was about Kerry, saying: “We all know who she’s talking about, let’s not be silly.”

Model Zak, who was the second housemate to get the boot, appears next and says: “Housemates beware. Someone is acting all quiet but is actually whispering in people’s ears.

“It’s the quiet ones you need to be afraid of.”

Last week’s evictee Hallie is the last to speak to the house, saying: “Housemates beware. Somebody’s very two faced. They talk about you behind your back but they’re nice to your face.”

Elsewhere in the episode, one housemate will be called at random to the diary room, where they will be given a secret mission.

They must choose an accomplice to help them complete a secret mission to sneak into the bathroom in the early hours of the night where a secret passage will be revealed.

The pair must then select three of their fellow housemates to receive “Cursed Nominations”, meaning all three selected will immediately face the public vote.

The three chosen housemates will face eviction in a flash vote at the end of Monday’s episode, with one housemate going home in an eviction to be shown on Tuesday night.

Big Brother continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.