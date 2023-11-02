Teaser for Quentin Blake animation sees Jack and Nancy disappear into storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teaser for Quentin Blake animation sees Jack and Nancy disappear into storm

By Press Association
A teaser for a new animated show by Sir Quentin Blake has been released (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A teaser for a new animated series from the mind of Sir Quentin Blake has been released by the BBC.

The snippet sees the illustrator and writer’s characters Jack and Nancy – who have been brought to life with traditional hand-drawn animation techniques using a similar style to Sir Quentin’s drawings – look out from a cliff face.

As a ship departs on an adventure and Jack opens his umbrella, Nancy says: “The winds really getting up.”

Next, the pair’s food is seen going flying as they are dragged up into the air.

Bafta Television Craft Awards
Adrian Lester is acting as the narrator in Jack And Nancy (Ian West/PA)

Narrator Adrian Lester then says: “And that was that, Jack and Nancy disappeared into the storm and were never seen again. The End.”

The actor and director, best known for crime series Hustle, adds: “I’m kidding, I’m kidding.”

The tale, which promises to be full of “fun, friendship and adventure”, is based on a 1969 book by illustrator and writer, Sir Quentin and is coming to the BBC this December alongside Zagazoo.

All the episodes of Quentin Blake’s Box Of Treasures are narrated by Lester, who also provides the main voice roles for the Jack And Nancy special.

Shaun Of The Dead star Simon Pegg will voice lead roles in Zagazoo, based on Sir Quentin’s 1998 picture book about a baby coming in the post.

Other episodes will see Loveykins, Snuff, Angel Pavement and Mrs Armitage On Wheels – based on Sir Quentin’s bestselling books – also adapted.

Hollywood actors strike
Simon Pegg will also provided voices for characters in the series, Quentin Blake’s Box Of Treasures (Ian West/PA)

Pegg will also voice Snuff and Angel Pavement, while Gavin And Stacey’s Alison Steadman will star as the voice of the indomitable Mrs Armitage and Teachers actress Nina Sosanya will bring Angela Bowling to life in Loveykins.

The series will be directed by Gerrit Bekers under the supervision of Eagle Eye’s creative director for animation Massimo Fenati.

Sir Quentin is best known for his collaboration with children’s author Roald Dahl, who he worked with from the 1978 story The Enormous Crocodile and subsequently on Matilda, The BFG and The Twits.