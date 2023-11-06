James Corden to interview celebrities again in new audio show

James Corden will once again interview celebrities as part of a new show.

The comedian and actor, 45, left CBS’ The Late Late Show in April and SiriusXM announced on Monday that Corden will host This Life Of Mine With James Corden.

The weekly show, which will beginning airing next year, will “feature in-depth conversations with the world’s biggest stars, discussing the people, places, moments, and memories that made them who they are today”.

James Corden said the SiriusXM team had made him feel ‘so welcome’ (Ian West/PA)

It would “seek to tell the untold stories of some of the most well-known public figures”.

Corden said he was “thrilled” to join US-based SiriusXM, who provide satellite radio and online radio services.

He added: “(SiriusXM’s president) Scott (Greenstein) and the whole team have made me feel so welcome as I start this new chapter.

“It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.”

Mr Greenstein, also the chief content officer, said: “James Corden is an incredible talent who is always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

“With a career that spans acting on stage and screen, developing and launching hit series such as Carpool Karaoke, and of course his iconic eight-year run as a late night host, James has been a trailblazer in the entertainment business.

“We’re so honoured to welcome him to the SiriusXM family as he begins this next phase of his illustrious career and makes his mark in audio.”

More details on This Life Of Mine With James Corden will be included during SiriusXM’s event in New York on Wednesday.

The broadcasting company will also showcase its new streaming app, as well as programming.

Corden’s final show on CBS featured appearances from megastar Harry Styles and actor Will Ferrell and he won multiple Emmys during his tenure and for Carpool Karaoke.

He first rose to fame in comedy series Gavin & Stacey before starring in Hollywood movies including Peter Rabbit, Cinderella and Cats.