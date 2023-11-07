Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean to appear in Emmerdale Christmas episode

Figure skating stars Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will appear in Emmerdale.

The Dancing On Ice judges, who won the gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics, will be in a Christmas episode of the ITV1 soap.

Dean, 65, said: “It is amazing being here. We have jumped from watching Emmerdale on TV to being in a scene. From the screen to the scene. I’m loving it.”

ITV said filming has taken place at a location in Leeds and will involve the pair appearing on ice.

Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean, centre, with the Emmerdale cast (Mark Bruce/ITV/PA)

Torvill said: “I can’t wait to watch the episode that we are going to be in. It will be surreal sitting at home watching it.”

The production has also teased an Emmerdale character making a festive marriage proposal in the Christmas instalment.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “We are delighted to welcome Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as our very special guests to Emmerdale.

“Torvill and Dean certainly promise to bring the Christmas magic sparkle to the show.”

The ice dancing duo are judges on ITV1’s Dancing On Ice, which is set to return next year.

Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford are among the celebrities set to take part in 2024.